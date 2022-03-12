Sutulovich takes first in shotput in Springdale

The Siloam Springs boys track team finished seventh overall Thursday at the Springdale Schools Invitational at Har-Ber High School.

Bentonville won the meet with 144 points, followed by Fayetteville in second with 138. Siloam Springs finished with 32.25 points.

Jace Sutulovich placed first in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 11.75 inches, while Jackson Boles was 18th at 35-4.75 and Noah Race 29th at 32-4.75.

Sutulovich was third in the discus at 124-3, while Alexis Miranda was seventh at 116-10 and Race 111-1.

Silas Tugwell placed fifth in the triple jump at 41-0, while Jonathon Graves was 18th at 36-6.

Jadon Gill took sixth place in the pole vault at 10-0.

Michael Rauch finished in a four-way tie for eighth in the high jump at 5-6, while Marcus Molina also jumped 5-6 but finished 14th.

Tugwell finished 14th in the long jump at 18-4 with Stone Stephens 29th at 15-1.

Graves placed 16th in the 200-meter dash at 25.00, with Daxton Spence taking 34th at 27.38.

Marcus Molina was 16th in the 400-meter run at 56.25 with George Leroy 17th at 56.46 and Liam Scott 26th at 58.31.

Zach Jones took 17th in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.32, while Javier Chavez was 22nd at 51.23.

Wilson Cunningham finished 20th in the 800-meter run at 2:18.11 with Conner Mitchell in 26th at 2:23.87

Tugwell placed 21st in the 100-meter dash at 12.00, while Graves was 22nd at 12.03 and Cooper Church 26th at 12.22.

Levi Fox finished 26th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:07.11, while Caleb Wallace was 37th at 6:09.19.

The Panthers' 4x100-meter relay team of Gill, Graves, Stephens and Rauch finished ninth at 47.94.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Danilo Pozo, Cunningham, Spence and Leroy placed fifth at 3:55.20.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Mitchell, Fox and Scott placed seventh at 9:01.53.

Girls

The Lady Panthers finished with one point in the girls meet, tying Springdale for 10th overall. Bentonville won the girls meet with 188.5 points.

The Lady Panthers' 4x100-meter relay team of Esther Norwood, Jeri Roy, Anahi Quinonez and Kadynce Frost finished eighth with a time of 58.04.

Jaclyn Weilnau placed 10th in the 3,200-meter run at 13:26.78, while Shayla Conley was 13th at 14.23.46 and Anna Floyd 16th at 15:44.37.

Oneida Batres placed 11th in the discus at 87-6, while Marlen Favela was 14th at 76-5 and Cora Dewey 18th at 67-9.

Norwood placed 12th in the 300-meter hurdles at 53.37

Weilnau placed 15th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:08.98 with Conley 18th at 6:22.54 and Floyd 23rd at 7:15.29.

Norwood placed 16th in the high jump at 4-6.

Dewey placed 16th in the shot put at 24-11, while Favela was 19th at 23-3 and Batres 21st at 22-1.

Norwood was 18th in the triple jump at 30-6, while Jeri Roy was 20th at 30-0

Norwood placed 18th in the 100-meter dash at 14.10, while Kadynce Frost was 21st at 14.40 and Jeri Roy 29th at 14.90.

Frost placed 27th in the 200-meter dash at 32.57 with Roy 28th at 33.26 and Quinonez 32nd at 35.07.