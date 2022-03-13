Sign in
A snowy welcome

by Marc Hayot | March 13, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Snow falls on the Welcome to Siloam Springs sign at Gateway Pond. A snow storm hit Siloam Springs on Friday morning bring approximately two to three inches, according to Meteorologist Craig Sullivan of the National Weather Service in Tulsa. The snow storm was expected to last until noon, Sullivan said.

