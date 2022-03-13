Arrests and citations

Feb. 28

• Christopher James Abbey, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 1

• Brittany Renee Kauffeld, 22, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

• Jordan Hali Dobbs, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance x2; theft by receiving.

• Robert Latham Clemons, 18, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance x2; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; tampering with physical evidence x2.

• Ely James Allen, 28, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Regena Lynn Hall, 50, cited in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.

• Carlos Michael Murphy, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 2

• Christopher Brian Rocha, 38, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 3

• Sonya Gay Bramlett, 59, arrested in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.

• Josh S. Yates, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joshua Michael Lancing, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Leigh Allison Hess-Bowling, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.

March 4

• Steve W. Freeman, 58, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Charles Joseph Ferguson, 36, arrested in connection with theft of property.

March 5

• Amy Sue Fox, 44, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Edward Gene Hoepfner, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 6

• Christopher William Wright, 38, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 51, arrested in connection with failure to appear.