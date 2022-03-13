Arrests and citations

Feb. 28
• Christopher James Abbey, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
March 1
• Brittany Renee Kauffeld, 22, cited in connection with theft by receiving.
• Jordan Hali Dobbs, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance x2; theft by receiving.
• Robert Latham Clemons, 18, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance x2; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; tampering with physical evidence x2.
• Ely James Allen, 28, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Regena Lynn Hall, 50, cited in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.
• Carlos Michael Murphy, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
March 2
• Christopher Brian Rocha, 38, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 3
• Sonya Gay Bramlett, 59, arrested in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.
• Josh S. Yates, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Joshua Michael Lancing, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Leigh Allison Hess-Bowling, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.
March 4
• Steve W. Freeman, 58, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Charles Joseph Ferguson, 36, arrested in connection with theft of property.
March 5
• Amy Sue Fox, 44, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Edward Gene Hoepfner, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
March 6
• Christopher William Wright, 38, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 51, arrested in connection with failure to appear.