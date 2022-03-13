Bicyclist dies after being hit by semi truck in West Siloam Springs

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- A 56-year-old bicyclist was killed on Feb. 28 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 412.

Owen Lee Stephens of Watts, Okla., was riding his bicycle when failed to stop at a traffic light and was hit by a semi truck heading east bound on 412, according to West Siloam Springs Assistant Police Chief Chuck Bond. The truck was driven by David Eugene Brooks Jr., 55, of Spencer, Okla., Bond said.

Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene by Siloam Springs paramedics and transported to Lawson's Funeral Home in Jay, Okla.

An investigation of the accident by the West Siloam Springs Police Department and the testimony of a witness at the scene proved that Brooks was not at fault, Bond said.