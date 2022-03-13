Big inning lifts Gentry past Panthers

GENTRY -- Gentry broke a 3-3 tie with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Pioneers held on for a 9-3 nonconference baseball victory against Siloam Springs on Tuesday night.

Gary Cox ripped a bases-loaded two-run double to break the tie, and Gentry took advantage of three walks and three errors in the six-run inning on a cold night in Gentry.

It was the Pioneers' first victory over Siloam Springs in at least 15 years, according to Pioneers coach Justin Ledbetter.

"Although it was a little chilly, it was a great night for baseball," Ledbetter said. "Both teams competed well, and it was a great back and forth game.

"I'm extremely proud of my kids, and the way they stayed together when things went wrong. We focus on building leaders, and doing everything we can to build a program the right way. Our kids are doing a great job, and fortunately we were able to beat a really good team."

Gentry scored the game's first run in the bottom of the second when Isaak Crittenden reached on a fielder's choice, moved to second on a Cox single and later scored on an error.

Siloam Springs answered with two runs in the third with two outs. Wyatt Pennington reached on an error and moved to second on a wild pitch. He scored on Christian Ledeker's RBI single. Ledeker stole second base and scored on JP Wills' RBI single.

Gentry answered with two runs in the third to take a 3-2 lead.

Brayden Feathers, Isaiah Lemke and Crafton Beeler had three straight singles to load the bases.

Dawson Wright smashed a two-run single to put the Pioneers back on top.

Siloam Springs tied the game 3-3 in the fourth. Jackson Still walked and eventually came around to score on a double steal execution.

The score remained tied until the Pioneers' big inning in the sixth.

Beeler and Wright opened the inning with walks, which chased Panthers starter Jacob Gilbert from the game. Pennington issued a walk to Crittenden to load the bases, setting the stage for Cox.

Riggs Harper added an RBI infield hit with two outs, and the Panthers committed two more errors in the inning, leading to runs.

Lemke got the win for Gentry with two scoreless innings of relief of the starter Crittenden. Lemke had five strikeouts in two innings, while Crittenden struck out nine Panthers and only allowed four hits.

Gilbert allowed four earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts for Siloam Springs.

"Gilbert pitched good again (Tuesday) night," said Siloam Springs coach Alan Hardcastle. "We just can't get the offense going."

Farmington 13, Siloam Springs 3

The Panthers fell to 1-4 on the season after a mercy rule loss at Farmington on Wednesday.

Farmington scored a run in the first, three in the second and seven in the third to lead 11-0 after three innings.

The Panthers scored twice in the top of the fourth and Farmington added a run in the bottom of the inning.

Siloam Springs made it 12-3 in the fifth, but Farmington scored a run in the sixth to end the game via the sportsmanship rule.

Christian Ledeker and Wyatt Pennington each had two hits for Siloam Springs.

Trey Hill led Farmington with two hits and three RBIs, while Caden Elisk and Chase Brown each had two hits.

Spencer Stephenson took the loss for the Panthers, while Myles Harvey was the winner for Farmington.

Up next

The Panthers are scheduled to host Huntsville on Monday for the opening home game of the season.