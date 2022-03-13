Directors to discuss meeting recording retention

City directors will discuss and vote on Resolution 17-22 to extend the retention schedule for audio and video recordings of city board and planning commission meetings from one year to 20 years during the city board meeting on Tuesday.

According to Arkansas Act 1028, which amends the Freedom of Information Act of 1967, all officially scheduled regular and special called meetings are to be recorded and retained for a minimum period of one year, according to a staff report prepared by City Clerk Renea Ellis on March 8.

On Jan. 7, 2020, city directors adopted Resolution 03-20 establishing the one-year period for audio and video recordings of city board, planning commission and board of directors, the report states.

During the city board meeting on Feb. 15, a destruction affidavit went before the board to destroy older records predating 2020, which included the audio and video recordings since they are now also uploaded to YouTube.

Director David Allen objected to the destruction of the audio and video records and requested that they be removed from the destruction affidavit.

Following a discussion, the board voted to approve the destruction of the old records except for the audio and video recordings until further clarification could be received regarding how many years of audio and video recordings the city possesses.

City administrator Phillip Patterson said he checked with the city's IT department and audio and video recordings of city board meetings the city has stored go back to 2013.

City directors will also vote on the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the March 1 city board meeting.

• Purchase of a side-load trash truck by J & R Equipment inn the amount of $305,384.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-07 concerning the rezoning of the 2100 to 2400 block of East Kenwood Street from R-3 (Residential two-family) to R-2 (Residential medium) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-08 regarding the rezoning the 1200 block of South Holly Street from a conditional R-4 zone to a standard R-4 zone on its second reading. An R-4 zone is a residential multi-family zone.

Staff Reports

• January 2022 financials.

• Administrator's report.