Making a difference

by Marc Hayot | March 13, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Music Teacher Jordan Ladyman conducts sixth graders of the Leopard Team as they play "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," on Thursday in the piano lab.

Music teacher Jordan Ladyman conducts sixth graders of the Leopard Team as they play "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," on Thursday in the piano lab at Siloam Springs Intermediate School. Members of the school board visited the school to have lunch and visit some of the classes.

Music teacher Jordan Ladyman conducts sixth graders of the Leopard Team as they play "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," on Thursday in the piano lab at Siloam Springs Intermediate School. Members of the school board visited the school to have lunch and visit some of the classes.

Music teacher Jordan Ladyman conducts sixth graders of the Leopard Team as they play "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," on Thursday in the piano lab at Siloam Springs Intermediate School. Members of the school board visited the school to have lunch and visit some of the classes.

Media specialist Ashley Long (center) instructs the Lions, a sixth grade team, on how to conduct research on Google Thursday at Siloam Springs Intermediate School. Members of the school board visited the school to have lunch and visit some of the classes.

Media specialist Ashley Long (center) instructs the Lions, a sixth grade team, on how to conduct research on Google Thursday at Siloam Springs Intermediate School. Members of the school board visited the school to have lunch and visit some of the classes.

Media specialist Ashley Long (center) instructs the Lions, a sixth grade team, on how to conduct research on Google Thursday at Siloam Springs Intermediate School. Members of the school board visited the school to have lunch and visit some of the classes.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins tries out one of the library's green chairs during a visit to Siloam Springs Intermediate School with the school board Thursday. The school board had lunch at the intermediate school and visited some of the classes while there.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins tries out one of the library's green chairs during a visit to Siloam Springs Intermediate School with the school board Thursday. The school board had lunch at the intermediate school and visited some of the classes while there.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins tries out one of the library's green chairs during a visit to Siloam Springs Intermediate School with the school board Thursday. The school board had lunch at the intermediate school and visited some of the classes while there.

