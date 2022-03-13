Middle school track teams compete in Springdale

The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade track teams participated in the Northwest Arkansas Middle School Meet No. 2 Wednesday at Springdale Har-Ber High School.

Eighth-grade boys

The eighth-grade boys took second place overall with 132 points, just 30 behind first place Fayetteville Ramay with 162.

Jack O'Brien placed first in the long jump at 18 feet, 6 inches, while Mason Short was third at 17-3.

Short placed first in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.23 seconds, while O'Brien was fourth at 51.64.

O'Brien placed second in the high jump at 5-6.

Max Carter was second in the pole vault at 7-0, while Boone Eldridge was fifth at 6-0.

Jonathan Hyde finished second in the triple jump at 34-11 with Fabian Lara placing third at 33-8.

Francisco Suarez placed second in the discus at 101-0, while Joshua Jimenez was fourth at 93-7.

O'Brien placed third in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.16, while Short was sixth at 21.05.

Short placed third in the shot put at 35-6, while Omar Batres was 10th at 27-6.

Ian Muangchanh placed third in the 100-meter dash at 12.66, while Fabian Lara was 10th at 13.42.

Chance Cunningham placed fourth in the 800-meter dash at 2:27.14, while Eldridge was ninth at 2:45.91.

Cunningham placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:17.52, while Blake Kuykendall was ninth at 6:21.84.

Muangchanh took seventh in the 200-meter dash at 27.69, while Austin Gammill was 10th at 29.22.

Hyde placed seventh in the 400-meter dash at 1:05.86.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Lara, Muangchanh, Short and O'Brien placed third at 49.75.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Cunningham, Short, O'Brien and Daniel Alfaro placed third at 4:13.81.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Max Lane, Kuykendall, Sebastian Romero and Deacon Maples finished second at 10:27.19.

Eighth-grade girls

The eighth-grade girls finished with 95.5 points and finished fourth overall. Fayetteville Ramay won the meet with 140 points.

Addison Harris took first place in the 200-meter dash at 29.65.

Norah Perkins placed first in the high jump at 4-4, while Story Castagna was fifth at 4-2.

Cenzi Johnson finished first in the pole vault at 6-10.

Hailey Janes took second place in the discus at 65-5, while Anna Jimna was fifth at 53-6.

Johnson was third in the long jump at 13-7, while Harris was fourth at 13-6

Harris placed fourth in the 100-meter dash at 14.44.

Payton Lesso placed fifth in the 400-meter dash at 1:22.41.

Janes placed fifth in the shot put at 28-3, while Jimna was sixth at 26-10.

Allison Freeman placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:05.19.

Castagna placed eighth in the triple jump at 24-0.5.

Emma Fidler took ninth in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.78, while Freeman was 10th at 22.13.

Karen Melgar took 13th place in the 800-meter run at 3:30.38.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Natalie Perez, Harris, Johnson and Perkins placed first at 55.46.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Harris, Perkins, Castagna and Fidler took third at 4:56.18.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Castagna, Melgar, Lesso and Danielle Weilnau finished fourth at 13:15.94.

Seventh-grade boys

The seventh-grade boys placed sixth overall with 59 points. Fayetteville Woodland won the meet with 144 points.

Corbin Allen placed first in the pole vault at 7-8, while Melvin Chavez was third at 6-6.

Tolley Blanchard finished second in the discus at 77-10, while Isaiah Anchondo was fourth at 59-10.

Gaige Thompson finished second in the 800-meter run at 2:38.66, while Cooper Bunker was 10th at 2:51.07.

Thompson was second in the 1,600-meter run at 5:31.23, while Nico Lloyd finished 14th at 6:43.32.

Allen placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 57.46.

Nathaniel Haak placed eighth in the 400-meter dash at 1:10.03, while Beau Ghormley was 12th at 1:37.34.

Sully Christians placed eighth in the long jump at 13-4.

Christians was 10th in the triple jump at 26-7, while Keen Pierson was 11th at 23-5.

Haden Hargett placed 11th in the 100-meter dash at 14.27, while Brock Ellingson was 13th at 15.09.

Fernando Jardon placed 11th in the shot put at 20-1, while Scout Borkert placed 12th at 19-1.

Hargett was 13th in the 200-meter dash at 30.98, while Pierson was 14th at 33.8.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Ellingson, Hargett, Chavez and Allen placed sixth at 59.37.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Allen, Chavez, Thompson and Christians placed fifth at 4:49.92.

Seventh-grade girls

The seventh-grade girls finished fifth overall with 58 points. Springdale Central won the meet with 131 points.

Amelie Seauve took first place in the pole vault with a height of 7-2, while Morgan Jones was third at 5-6.

Lillian Huffaker placed second in the discus at 57-11, while Lily Lubera was third at 56-0.

Lola Kirby placed third in the shot put at 26-4, while Aubrea Taylor was fourth at 26-4.

Seauve took sixth place in the 800-meter run at 3:05.99.

Sawyer Smith placed sixth in the long jump at 13-1, while Hannah Luttrell was ninth at 11-8.

Smith placed ninth in the 200-meter dash at 32.10, while Sophia Cortez was 12th at 34.91.

Jane Anglin was ninth in the 1,600-meter run at 7:30.67 with Jasmine Perez 10th at 7:51.33.

Hope Nam placed 10th in the 400-meter dash at 1:18.00.

Fe Moreno placed 11th in the 100-meter hurdles at 24.11.

Smith finished 13th in the 100-meter dash at 15.31, while Joslyn Parra was 15th at 16.33.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Smith, Jones, Cortez and Parra placed fifth at 1:02.97.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Jones, Seauve, Nam and Anglin finished seventh at 5:26.76.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Nereida Landeros, Anglin, Sara Bishop and Nam placed fourth at 12:36.91.