Nurses recognized at school board meeting

On Thursday the Siloam Springs School Board gathered for its monthly meeting to discuss a number of topics, including testing, celebrating the district nurses and a motion to rehire 35 administrators.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins started the meeting by mentioning potential legislative changes coming to both school employee health insurance and to the start date for the 2022-2023 district calendar, which may now start a week earlier than previously thought.

The meeting then pivoted to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick's report, in which he called for a celebration for the nurses of Siloam Springs School District.

"For the past two years we have all been dealing with this thing we know as covid, and there's a special group of people who have been on the front lines of that every day," Patrick said. "Those people have held up better than anyone could have ever expected them to. They have gone above and beyond, and I promise you I could not do my job without this group of people. These people come in everyday and say 'how can I keep everyone safe and healthy.'"

Patrick noted that the board hadn't had the chance to formally celebrate the nurses over the past two years, and after naming all nine of the district nurses, the room erupted into a standing ovation.

Director of Nursing Lori Tugwell then gave a report, noting 31,762 encounters throughout the district during the previous school year, with a 94 percent return to class rate.

Tugwell concluded by thanking the nurses.

"Words cannot describe how truly grateful our district is to have such amazing nurses like you, especially during these unprecedented times,"Tugwell said. "You all are inspirational heroes who have gone above and beyond, and we are all thankful for your diligence and hard work."

Wiggins said that the 32,000 encounters does not include all of the covid-related encounters, and they have been on the front line for two-and-a-half years now.

"Some of them have taken verbal abuse from parents on phone calls, and I can't express how much I appreciate our nurses," Wiggins said.

The meeting then included the financial report for the month of February and an updated hazard mitigation plan, both of which were unanimously approved by the board.

After that, board members voted unanimously to approve the revised vacation policies for 240-day employees that were last discussed during a special meeting on Feb. 23. The policies, which were originally put forth by both the classified and certified personnel policy committees. The meeting ended with the board voting to renew the contracts of 35 administrator positions.

"They are all fantastic educators," said Wiggins. "All of them care about kids, and that's the most important thing for me, and in this district. When we interview, that's something that we want to hear overwhelmingly come from the candidates."

The board ultimately voted unanimously to renew all 35 contracts.