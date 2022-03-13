Obituaries

Sign in
March 13, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Walker

Lonnie Dale Walker, 61, of Watts, Okla., died March 6, 2022, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born July 22, 1960, in Siloam Springs.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Marty, and Billy, and one sister Wanda.

He is survived by one son, Branden Walker and wife Julie of Siloam Springs; one daughter Lisa Walker of Kansas, Okla., two grandchildren; two brothers, Mike Walker of West Siloam Springs, Okla., and Jerry Walker of Siloam Springs, two sisters; Margie Pollard of Oklahoma, and Barbara Walker of Siloam Springs, and two nephews.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, at Wasson Chapel, in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

