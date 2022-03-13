Planning commission approves Simmons expansion

Planning commissioners approved a significant development permit for Simmons Foods during the planning commission meeting Tuesday.

The permit is for the addition of a 29,500 square foot cooler and additional truck parking in the area, according to Senior Planner Ben Rhoads. The permit was approved in a vote of 6-1 with Commissioner Katie Rennard absent. The permit will go before the city board on April 5.

Simmons built the current facility around 2014, Rhoads said. The cooler will be located on the southwest corner of the building where a driveway is currently situated, Rhoads said. The driveway will be going away as well as the drainage, which will be relocated further west on the same site, Rhoads said.

Along with the cooler there will also be some additional parking added for trailers, Rhoads said.

"It's actually not a parking lot but really more of a storage yard for the trailers for semi trucks when they're not in use by the facility," Rhoads said.

City staff is recommending approval with one condition: That the drainage plan needs to be completed to the city engineer's review and approval, Rhoads said. This is needed to relocate the existing stormwater detention pond, Rhoads said.

Commissioner Kevin Williams asked if there were any kind of landscaping requirements such as trees or fencing to separate the view of the trailers from the heavily traveled North Lincoln Street.

Rhoads said there will be fencing along the sidewalk and reminded Williams that this is not a parking lot but a place to store trailers. Commissioner Isaac McKinney had questions about the drainage and whether all of this drainage work is putting an unnecessary burden on city staff.

City Engineer Justin Bland said city staff has worked through this before.

"I'm not expecting any surprises on this," Bland said. "It's just kind of the formality of getting the report and the plans done but we kind of worked conceptually through this so I think it's going to work out just fine."

Planning Commissioners also approved and reviewed the following items:

• Approving the meeting minutes from the 2022 special-called meeting.

Development permits

• Significant development permit for 3505 Hwy 412 E. This item will go before the city board on April 5.

• Rezoning development permit for 799 S. Lincoln St. This item will go before the city board on April 5.

• Clarification on the construction of a barrier on the south side of the proposed Whataburger.

• City comprehensive plan monthly update.

Staff approved permits

• Lot split development permit for the 21000 block of Davidson Road. This item went before the city board for easements on March 1.

• Lot consolidation permit for 799 S. Lincoln St. This item is estimated to go before the city board on May 3.