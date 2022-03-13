SSHS soccer sweeps at Mountain Home to open conference play

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team picked up a 2-0 victory against Mountain Home to open 5A-West Conference play Thursday at Bomber Stadium.

The Panthers got on the scoreboard with a goal by Erik Gomez in the seventh minute with the assist by Jason Flores.

Siloam Springs (4-1-2, 1-0) made it 2-0 in the 45th minute when Anthony Sandoval scored off an Edwin Batres assist.

"Fourteen conference games, glad we started if off with a win, but we have to improve in the finishing phase if we want to compete in this conference," said SSHS boys coach Luke Shoemaker. "Great defensive effort by our team."

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls picked up a 4-0 win at Mountain Home on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers (4-3, 1-0) dropped a 2-0 loss at Bentonville High on Tuesday.

Up next

Both Siloam Springs teams play at Alma on Tuesday.