SSHS softball drops three games

The Siloam Springs softball team dropped a 9-3 loss to Van Buren on Thursday in the Bruce Dean Invitational hosted by Rogers Heritage.

Van Buren went ahead 2-0 in the first inning but Siloam Springs answered with a pair of runs. The score remained tied 2-2 until the fifth inning when Van Buren scored four runs to go up 6-2.

Siloam Springs (2-4) answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Van Buren scored three more in the sixth to set the final score.

Aspeyn Downing led Siloam Springs with two hits and an RBI, while Hannah Mather had a hit and scored two runs. Aubree Dry had a hit and run scored, while Kaidence Prendergast had a hit and Kayleigh Castaneda had a hit and RBI. Morgan Williamson added a hit for the Lady Panthers.

Hannah Mather pitched a complete game for the Lady Panthers.

Hailey Allen had two hits and three RBIs for Van Buren, including a home run.

Wednesday

The Lady Panthers dropped a pair of games on Wednesday, losing 12-2 to Gravette and 17-7 against Rogers Heritage.

In the five inning loss to Gravette, the Lady Lions scored three runs in the first and third innings to take a 6-0 lead. Siloam Springs scored two runs on a two-run home run by Kaidence Prendergast. Gravette answered with two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth for the run-rule victory.

In the nightcap against Heritage, Siloam Springs scored two in the first and Heritage answered with six runs in the bottom of the first.

Siloam Springs tied the game 6-6 with four runs in the second, but Heritage scored three in the second and three more in the fourth to go up 12-6.

The Lady Panthers cut it to 12-7, but Heritage plated five runs in the fifth to set the final score.

Aubree Dry had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for Siloam Springs. Hannah Mather had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Prendergast had two hits and a run scored, while Morgan Williamson had two hits, a run and RBI. Aspeyn Downing had a hit and two RBI.

Up next

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Pea Ridge on Monday.