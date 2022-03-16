Eagles blow game open in late innings

The Siloam Springs baseball team held Huntsville scoreless for the first four innings of Monday's home opener at James Butts Baseball Park.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, things unraveled over the next two innings.

Huntsville scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead, and the Eagles exploded for nine runs in the sixth to take a 13-1 victory over the Panthers in a nonconference game.

Siloam Springs used eight different pitchers on the afternoon as the Panthers were trying to save their arms for the start of 5A-West Conference play on Tuesday.

Ryder Winfrey, Spencer Stephenson, Wyatt Pennington and Nick Driscoll each worked scoreless innings through the first four innings.

The Eagles loaded the bases in the fifth inning and took the lead, aided by several fielding errors and walks.

The Panthers finished the day with eight walks on the mound.

Braden Carter led Huntsville with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Tucker Bradley had two RBIs and two runs scored.

The bats were quiet for Siloam Springs, which only had six hits. Jackson Still scored the Panthers' only run after doubling and scoring on a balk in the third inning.

Pennington and JP Wills each had two hits for the Panthers (1-5), while Andrew Pilcher also had a hit.

Luke Eaton was the winning pitcher for Huntsville.

The Panthers were scheduled to play a 5A-West Conference doubleheader at Mountain Home on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back in action at home Thursday against Harrison.