First Girls Night Out held Thursday

Main Street Siloam Springs held the first Girls Night Out of 2022 on Thursday night in downtown Siloam Springs.

The theme for this Girls Night Out was "The One with ALL the Shopping," which is based on the episode titles from the 1990s sitcom "Friends."

Main Street Siloam Springs handed out goodie bags at Cafe on Broadway. Volunteer Jesyka Farley was on hand to hand out the goodie bags to shoppers.

Prime Medical was originally supposed to hand out the goodie bags as well as providing free Vitamin B12 injections as well as giving free demos of the EMSCULPT NEO, according to a post on Main Street's Facebook page.

At the last minute it had to close early due to unforeseen circumstances, according to Prime Medical's founder Stephanie Barr.

Main Street also gave away three bundles with Goodies donated from downtown businesses Cafe on Broadway, Siloam Flowers, Well Spring Market, Creekside Taproom, Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs, Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria and Occasions, the post states.

Main Street did not say what each bundles contained. In order to win the bundles shoppers would visit participating businesses and scan a QR code at check out.

The winners for this Girls Night Out were Holly Wiles, Doris Robinson and Jody Williams, according to another post on Main Street's Facebook page.

Participating businesses include:

• 2 Gals Junk

• Ability Tree Art Studio & Store

• Arch & Axe

• Bariola's

• Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs

• Broken Vessels Pottery Studio

• Cafe on Broadway

• Creative Corner on Broadway

• Creekside Taproom

• The Downtown Bakery

• Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria

• Heart of the Home

• Occasions

• Park House Kitchen + Bar

• Phat Tire Bike Shop

• Reinvent Fitness

• Siloam Flowers and Gifts

• Siloam Springs Museum

• WellSpring Market

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kenia Espinal (left), the program manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas and Laura Basch, community engagement manager passed out coffee and candy during Girls Night Out on Thursday. The duo were also holding a giveaway for a Pour Jons gift card.

