Gentry man allegedly injures three in police chase from Tontitown to Siloam Springs

A Gentry man allegedly involved in a high-speed police chase injured three people during the chase in Siloam Springs on Sunday, March 6.

Luis Salinas, 30, was arrested in connection with felony battering second degree, criminal mischief first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving left of center, improper lane usage and no liability insurance, according to the police report filed by Officer Tom Lowe of the Tontitown Police Department.

On March 6, Lowe was stationary watching traffic in the area of U.S. Highway 412 and Fantinel Drive when he observed a gold Ford Taurus traveling westbound pass in front of him, the report states.

Upon researching the information on the vehicle, Lowe discovered the vehicle showed no valid insurance at the time, the report states.

When Lowe caught up with the vehicle he turned on his lights and sirens but the Taurus failed to stop, instead continuing to speed up and flee, the report states.

The pursuit continued into Benton County with the Taurus making jerky movements, the report states.

At the intersection of Highway 412 and Arkansas Highway 59 in Siloam Springs, the Taurus was in the eastbound lane and nearly hit a vehicle traveling east until the driver of the Taurus, later identified as Salinas, swerved to avoid the collision, the report states.

As the chase continued through Siloam Springs, Salinas allegedly lost control of the vehicle in the area of Highway 412 and South Washington Street the report states.

Salinas allegedly crossed over the median and struck an orange Jeep Wrangler with three occupants, the report states. The force of the impact caused the jeep to strike a third vehicle in Superior Chevrolet's parking lot, the report states.

The third vehicle, a black Chevy Silverado received an estimated damage of $5,000, the report states. Salinas was allegedly thrown into the backseat of the Taurus and was removed by officers as the vehicle began to smoke, the report states.

While pulling him out of the vehicle Lowe detected the heavy odor of intoxicants allegedly emitting from Salinas' breath and person, the report states.

Washington County Dispatch advised that Salinas was allegedly showing a felony warrant out of the Arkansas Board of Parole, the report states.

Salinas was allegedly transported to Washington Regional Medical Center. The three occupants were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.