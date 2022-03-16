Gentry’s Wild Wilderness Drive-Through Safari closed to public





GENTRY -- Wild Wilderness Drive-Through Safari, one of Northwest Arkansas' oldest tourist attractions, has been closed for the winter and might not open again.

Leon Wilmoth, former manager of the family business, said the closure may end up being permanent, depending on what Wilmoth family members wish to do.

A notice on the safari's website Thursday stated: "Wild Wilderness Safari is closed to the public. Consideration of several business factors affecting the operations of the Safari resulted in this decision. We have greatly enjoyed providing a fun and educational experience and appreciate the support of Our Many friends and visitors since the 1970s."

Gates to the safari were locked Thursday with a sign stating, "Sorry we are currently closed."

Wilmoth said it would be up to his younger brother, Charlie Wilmoth, to decide whether to reopen, adding he was doubtful Charlie would do so.

Charlie Wilmoth could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Leon Wilmoth said there were new challenges and requirements every day in operating the business, and it was just getting to be too much. All the requirements from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which licenses the business to show its animals to the public, is the biggest hurdle, he said.

He also mentioned ongoing social media attacks on the animal park.

If the decision is made to permanently close the park, the animals will almost certainly have to be relocated.

"It will be up to Charlie," Leon Wilmoth said. "It costs a thousand dollars a day in overhead, and we have no income."

The 400-acre safari at 20923 Safari Road is home to a variety of exotic animals such as tigers, rhinos, monkeys and wildebeests. Owners reported caring for more than 800 animals as of 2019. The safari includes a 4-mile drive-through loop and walk-through areas for interaction with animals.

The park is a family enterprise tracing its origins to the 1960s, when Ross Wilmoth -- father of Leon and Charlie -- obtained his first three buffalo. His collection of animals slowly grew. The family began charging admission in 1975. Ross Wilmoth died in 2005, but his family decided to keep the operation going.

The safari has made several additions and improvements in recent years. A pavilion with picnic tables was completed in 2017. Additional restrooms opened in June 2018. Sidewalks emblazoned with images of animals were added in the walk-through area.

A 2014 USA Today article listed it as the fourth-best animal safari in the country, calling it a "must see" for those visiting Arkansas.

The Department of Agriculture filed a complaint in January 2017 accusing the safari of 68 instances in which it had violated regulations from 2012 to 2016. The allegations ranged from 13 cases of failure to provide adequate veterinarian care to 43 instances of animals kept in dirty or otherwise inadequate conditions.

The complaint accused the safari of willfully violating regulations at least six times by failing to have sufficient distance and/or barriers between animals and the public.

The safari eventually agreed to pay a $75,000 fine and close temporarily to settle the complaint. It was closed for about two months starting Jan. 1, 2019.

Some animal-welfare activists have complained about conditions at the park. A representative of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called on the government to revoke the safari's license after the department's 2017 complaint was released.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Gentry's Wild Wilderness Drive-Through Safari had its closed sign up and the gates locked on Thursday, March 10, 2022.





