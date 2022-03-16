JBU track shines at Hendrix meet

Senior Cassidy Valenzuela and freshman Andrew Morton led the way with a pair of top podium finishes, and senior Allika Pearson grabbed her first A Standard of the outdoor season as the John Brown University track and field team posted a new program record of six wins on Saturday, March 13, at the Hendrix Alumni Open at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in Conway.

Pearson breezed her way to a place in the NAIA National Outdoor Track and Field Championships later this spring with a time of 17 minutes, 23.90 seconds in the 5,000 meters and won the 38-competitor field.

Valenzuela captured the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.51 and also nabbed a 1:09:72 time in the 400-meter hurdles, earning her first career victories as a Golden Eagle.

Freshman Grace Mitchell vaulted her way to a 2.74 meter (8 feet, 11.75 inches) mark to land her first collegiate win as well.

Morton's first collegiate wins came in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. In the shortest event, he crossed the line at 11.25 seconds and later kept the same pace in the 200 with a time of 22.97.

The men also dominated the 5,000 meter event -- grabbing four of the top six spots in the 30-man race. Freshman Josiah Petak's time of 15:54.39 earned him second place, while junior Jadin Whiting landed in third at 16:08.36.

Sophomore Jake Hagood and Matt Roehr earned the fifth and sixth place finishes, respectively, with times of 16:26.89 and 16:35.08

The Golden Eagles return to the track next month, taking part in the Friends (Kan.) Spring Open, which is set to run from April 1-2 at the Adair-Austin Stadium in Wichita.