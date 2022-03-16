LETTER: Post 29 Auxiliary makes schedule change, seeking help

Post 29 Auxiliary makes schedule change, seeking help

The Siloam Springs Post 29 American Legion Auxiliary is announcing a change in its meeting schedule each month.

The auxiliary will be meeting the last Wednesday night each month at 6:30 in the Community Building.

Ladies, if you are a veteran or have a veteran in your immediate family (including grandparents) you are needed by the auxiliary.

We are dedicated to helping veterans and their families in our area.

In order to do this we need the following: Busy women because they are organized; Retired ladies because they are experienced in being organized; Young women because they have energy and are learning to be organized; Lonely women because you can't be lonely while helping other people.

If you are in any of these categories, please consider coming to join our group and help us to reach the needs or our veterans. For any questions you may contact me at: 479-549-5394 or Carol Smith at 479-649-4448.

Thank you.

Carrie Chastain

Siloam Springs.