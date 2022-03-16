LIBRARY MUSINGS: Meet our newest staff member and library spring happenings

We have a new staff member at the library. Ms. Alex Ellsaesser joined us Feb. 28 and is a library clerk. You will see her frequently at the circulation desk or on the floor. Please come in, introduce yourself and help her to feel welcome!

Check out the Scavenger Hunt in the library! Ms. Corrie has put this together to help you explore the library and learn how to use the library. Pick up a scavenger hunt sheet and explore, get prizes and meet your Siloam Springs Public Library staff!

Spring Break will be Monday, March 21, to Friday, March 25. Ms. Corrie and Ms. Leah have activities planned for this week.

• Monday, March 21 -- Movie at the library at 11 a.m. Please check the Siloam Springs website under children's programs for more details.

• Thursday, March 24 -- Children's Program: City Heroes Day 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. This is a great opportunity to meet your city heroes and discover what they do. City vehicles will be available for the children to see and explore.

• Thursday, March 24 -- 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. -- Young Adult Program: Tim Burtan Painting. Come check this program out!

Book kits are here for children! We have a total of 13 book kits available for children through the end of April. At the end of April these items will go back on the shelves for regular checkout. These kits are perfect for road trips that may be planned or can be used at your house. These kits will provide your child with books and activities during the spring and Easter breaks.

March is Youth Art Month. The Siloam Springs Public Library is partnering with the Siloam Springs School District to showcase students' artwork during the month of March. On March 31, there will be a "Youth Art Gallery Night" in the library's meeting room from 5-7 p.m. Come and celebrate with the youth as they show off their work.

In house library programs are happening. The dates and times are as follows:

• Wednesday 10 a.m. -- Preschool Program. Ms. Julia is leading this story time. Come enjoy stories and songs in the Children's Storytime Room.

• Thursday 11 a.m. -- Elementary Homeschool Program. Ms. Corrie is guiding children to learn about various topics and is sharing stories and activities along the way. Join us in the Children's Storytime Room.

• Thursday 11 a.m. -- Homeschool Young Adult Program. Ms. Leah is facilitating this group in the YA area and has many fun activities planned!

• Thursday 4:30 p.m. -- After School Young Adult Program in the YA area. Ms. Leah is encouraging young adults to learn by doing. Check out the activities she has planned!

Books for the adult book clubs for April include:

• Adult Reading Group -- "The Plague" by Albert Camus -- Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Mr. Camus addresses a deadly plaque among the residents of Oran that condemns its victim to a swift and horrific death. Each person responds in their own way, which includes accepting the outcome, blaming someone, or resisting the terror.

• Morning Book Club – "The Warehouse" by Rob Hart – Tuesday, April 19 at 11 a.m.

Let yourself get engulfed in a near-future thriller about what happens when Big Brother meets Big Business--and who will pay the ultimate price.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

The library hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is being offered 2-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

"What is art but a way of seeing?" -- Saul Bellow

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.