OPINION: Remembering the old six-on-six days

Fifty years ago, girls high school basketball in Arkansas was a little different than it is today. And by a "little" different I mean a lot different. In fact, it resembled a playground game a desperate but creative PE teacher would devise the day before Spring Break.

It was six-on-six basketball, an invention with a somewhat mysterious past but which was wildly popular during its heyday. In many respects, it was more entertainment than athletic contest, though there were folks who would invite you to go a few rounds in the parking lot if you disparaged its legitimacy.

Twelve players would take the floor at the beginning of the game, six in each half-court. (Those six could not cross the midcourt line.) In each half-court, there were three players called forwards, who were responsible for scoring points. They were opposed by three guards, who were charged with the responsibility of, uhm, guarding the forwards and keeping them from scoring, and who would, when they got possession of the basketball, try to get it to their own forwards on the other side of the half-court line. (As you might guess, occasionally there were impromptu twelve-person "scrums" at midcourt when players were trying to get possession of the ball.)

The game rivaled the boys' game in popularity. In fact, for a while, attendance numbers for girls' games were just as strong as for boys' games.

Needless to say, whether a player was a guard or forward depended a lot on the natural abilities they possessed. Forwards tended to be fast and agile and, of course, good shooters from all locations. (Though the three-point line had not yet been introduced.) Guards were naturally aggressive and intimidating, defensive skills being their most important talents. (There was a guard from a small town south of De Queen, named Martha, who was feared throughout the region. She was a giant, well over six feet as I recall, and her custom was to stand in the lane and swat away any balls that came her way. In her enthusiasm, she would also sometimes swat away any opposing forwards who had the temerity to drive the lane trying to score. They rarely repeated that mistake.)

Eventually six-on-six basketball went the way of the dinosaurs, made extinct by the need to showcase the comprehensive skills of high school girls' basketball players, and, additionally, to conform to the college game, which featured five-on-five full court competition. (The last six-on-six basketball game was played in Oklahoma in 1995.)

I attended the Arkansas 5A state tournament in Sheridan a while back and while there saw some of the best athletes in the state. (Some of whom, I might add, have been featured right here in the Herald-Leader.) There is no question that the state of girls' basketball has developed to the point that it is just as competitive and exciting as boys' basketball. And in my opinion, deserves the same respect and recognition.

As time goes by, many things change in the field of the perspiring arts. Sometimes in ways that improve competition, and sometimes in ways that result in unintended consequences that make things worse. Such is the nature of life itself. It is a constant parade of change, whether we like it or not. Hopefully for us, more things change for the better than for the worse.

Now ask me about that @#$% shot clock.

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.