Pea Ridge explodes for late runs

Pea Ridge scored six runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for a 17-3 victory against the Siloam Springs softball team on Monday at La-Z-Boy Softball Complex.

The Lady Blackhawks (5-2) led 3-0 through four innings and plated two runs in the fifth inning to go up 5-0.

Pea Ridge scored six runs in the sixth inning to go up 11-0, but Siloam Springs scored three on an Aspeyn Downing three-run home run to extend the game into another inning.

In the top of the seventh, Pea Ridge scored six more runs, taking advantage of 10 walks and six Siloam Springs errors on the night.

"We did a good job. I mean (Siloam Springs is) well coached," said Pea Ridge coach Josh Reynolds. "They're fundamentally sound. You could tell they've worked with them. What I was happy with was our kids -- when (Siloam Springs) made a mistake -- they were able to capitalize on them."

Callie Coopper had two hits including a home run for Pea Ridge in the sixth inning. She scored four runs.

"She's a two year starter for us behind the plate," Reynolds said. "You never know really. She can explode for three, four, five hits in a game or she can lay down bunts. She's come a long way. She's got a long way to go but we're happy with her."

Emory Bowlin had three hits, three runs scored and an RBI for the Lady Blackhawks, while Nalea Holliday scored two runs, Dallice White scored two runs along with a hit and RBI, Rebekah Konkler two hits and one RBI, Ashley Earley two runs and an RBI, Lillian Murray hit and run, Hailee Willey two hits and an RBI along with a run and Lily Humphries one run scored.

Bowlin pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts, allowing five hits, three runs and no walks.

Hannah Mather, Downing, Kaidence Prendergast, Morgan Williamson and Hilarie Buffington all had hits for Siloam Springs (2-5).

Mather and Aubree Dry scored runs on Downing's three-run home run, her first of the year.

"Aspeyn's a strong hitter," said Siloam Springs coach Emily Grace Ruggeri. "She has that potential all the time. She's just a sophomore and is another one that has a lot of potential for us."

Freshman Josie Samarin took the loss for the Lady Panthers with 5 1/3 innings of work. Mather pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to open 5A-West Conference play at Mountain Home on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs will take spring break off and return to 5A-West Conference with a doubleheader at Alma on March 29.