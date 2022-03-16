Siloam Springs girls soccer shuts out Mountain Home

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team picked up a 4-0 win at Mountain Home on Thursday of last week.

The Lady Panthers scored their first goal on a shot from Ellen Slater, with the assist going to Halle Hernandez.

The second goal was an "own goal" as Karen Flores' cross deflected off a Mountain Home player into the net.

Flores assisted to Jetta Broquard for the Lady Panthers' third goal.

Broquard scored her team-leading seventh goal after Cailee Johnson made a run from outside back and served a cross to Broquard, who scored.

The Lady Panthers and Panthers returned to 5A-West Conference play on Tuesday at Alma. Results were not available at presstime.

Both teams are scheduled to host Greenbrier in a conference match on Thursday.

The varsity boys game is at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity girls around 7 p.m.