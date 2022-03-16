Siloam Springs PD participates in St. Patrick’s Day campaign

The Siloam Springs Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation to combat drunk driving during St. Patrick's Day.

The police department is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving, according to a press release issued by Captain Derek Spicer.

"Drunk drivers are a continuing problem on our nation's roads, especially around days like St. Patrick's Day," said Spicer. "People need to know that they can go out for a night of fun and return home safely by ensuring they have a sober driver take them home. Don't be the reason someone -- including yourself -- doesn't get home. Don't let St. Patrick's Day become an anniversary of a tragic night."

According to the NHTSA 10,142 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019, the release states. One person was killed in a drunk driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019, the release states.

During the 2019 St. Patrick's Day period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18) almost half of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver, the release states.

From 2015 to 2019 a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick's Day period, the release states.

Drivers who are heading out to St. Patrick Day are cautioned to remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving, the release states.

Along with driving sober, drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink, the release states.

Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at rick of getting hit by a vehicle, the release states.

Designated drivers should make sure they don't drink so the can keep that promise of safety to themselves and their passengers, the release states.

NHTSA advises party goers to adhere to the following guidelines:

• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive even if you've only had one alcoholic beverage, designate. a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement.

• Do you have a friend who has been drinking and is about to drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.