Youth pageant to be held in Colcord

COLCORD, Okla. -- The Colcord Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the first Colcord Youth Pageant, which will be held at 3 p.m. on April 23, at the Colcord Community Center.

The pageant is being coordinated by Barbara Gray, the executive director of the Miss Colcord Scholarship Pageant Organization. The organization also puts on the Miss Colcord Scholarship Pageant in September, Gray said. The pageant is open to any boy or girl ages 0-13 years within a 30 mile radius of Colcord, Gray said.

Colcord's 30-mile radius covers Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, Gray said. The application deadline is April 7, Gray said.

Gray said she started the youth pageant because she thinks the community needs something for when they are younger. Gray calls it a circle, saying that youths who start competing in pageants when they are young will continue to do so when they get older, she said.

All contestants of the Miss Colcord Youth Pageant will receive a ribbon medallion and a participation gift, Gray said. There will be a cash prize offered, but Gray said she is still working on it.

"Every year we will grow and give out cash prizes," Gray said.

The executive director credited her pageant board which helps in the decision making process and then they take it back to the chamber of commerce.

Gray has never competed in pageants herself, but had two daughters compete in the Miss Colcord and Miss Dogwood pageants.

Gray also said she has a love of kids which led her to accept the role of executive director of the Miss Colcord Scholarship Pageant Organization two years earlier.

"We just want to do things for our communities," Gray said. "If you keep kids busy it keeps them out of trouble."

Winners of the regular Miss Colcord Scholarship Pageant can receive scholarships to Northeastern State University, Rogers State University and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Gray said.

Next year, Gray is hoping to add Oklahoma State University, University of Arkansas and the University of Oklahoma to the list of schools offering scholarships, she said.

Contestants can compete in the pageants multiple times even if they win, Gray said. They have the ability to roll their scholarships over until the they graduate from high school, Gray said. Scholarships are awarded to the winner and first runner up, Gray said.

Last year's winner of the Miss Colcord Scholarship Pageant turned down her scholarship because she wanted to be a beautician, so the second runner up was able to get a scholarship, Gray said. The whole goal of the pageant is to help kids further their education, Gray said.

"So many people think pageants is all about beauty but it's so much more than that," Gray said.