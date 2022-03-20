Arrests and citations

March 7

• Walter Alfredo Vega-Landaverde, 32, cited in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; no drivers license.

• Ruben Alexis Leal, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, no age given, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• April Dawn Altes, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Katie Erin Davis, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

March 8

• Daniel Theodore Goodman Jr, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jason Millian Aguilar, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal use of prohibited weapon; parole violation.

March 9

• Juvenile, no age given, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Sasha Richards, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jonathan Cirkeland Jay Millard, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Vanessa Kaye Holt, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt x2.

• Annie Marie Carver, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Martin Thomas Williams, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 10

• Phosay Pat Pathoumthong, 52, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James Alvah Sherin, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Amber Lynne Matelski, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Angelo Thomas, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lauren Nicole Schrader, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Robert Clinton Wagoner III, 40, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Ashley Nicole Hendricks, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by receiving; hindering apprehension or prosecution.

• Joshua Gene King, 29, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Kurtis Jack Tatton, 23, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver.

March 11

• Megan Renee Larkin, 34, arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Manuel Anthony Cruz, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Christopher Gene Pairscoff, 35, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; theft of property; possessing instruments of crime; possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juan Bautista Escamilla, 60, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

March 12

• Stephen Franklin Ellis, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ricky Glen Guthrie, 61, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brett Kenneth Duncan, 55, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.