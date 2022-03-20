Arrests and citations

March 7
• Walter Alfredo Vega-Landaverde, 32, cited in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; no drivers license.
• Ruben Alexis Leal, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, no age given, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• April Dawn Altes, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Katie Erin Davis, 28, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
March 8
• Daniel Theodore Goodman Jr, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jason Millian Aguilar, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal use of prohibited weapon; parole violation.
March 9
• Juvenile, no age given, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Sasha Richards, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jonathan Cirkeland Jay Millard, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Vanessa Kaye Holt, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt x2.
• Annie Marie Carver, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Martin Thomas Williams, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.
March 10
• Phosay Pat Pathoumthong, 52, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Alvah Sherin, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Amber Lynne Matelski, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael Angelo Thomas, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lauren Nicole Schrader, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Robert Clinton Wagoner III, 40, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Ashley Nicole Hendricks, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by receiving; hindering apprehension or prosecution.
• Joshua Gene King, 29, arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Kurtis Jack Tatton, 23, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver.
March 11
• Megan Renee Larkin, 34, arrested in connection with probation violation.
• Manuel Anthony Cruz, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Christopher Gene Pairscoff, 35, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; theft of property; possessing instruments of crime; possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juan Bautista Escamilla, 60, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
March 12
• Stephen Franklin Ellis, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ricky Glen Guthrie, 61, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brett Kenneth Duncan, 55, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.