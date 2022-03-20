City condems Russian invasion of Ukraine

City directors approved Resolution 18-22 condemning the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military during the city board meeting on Tuesday.

The resolution was introduced by Director Brad Burns in his director's report. Burns asked the board to vote to amend the agenda to add Resolution 18-22. The board approved the amendment to the agenda and the resolution in a vote of 6-0 with Director Lesa Rissler absent.

"I caught the city admin just before the weekend and it just kind of it felt like the right thing to do," Burns said.

Burns spoke about he believes this is a movement across the nation and globe and that the city has a connection through churches and service members, he said.

Director Carol Smiley supported the resolution, but did ask if amending the agenda was something that has been done before.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson said this was a little unusual and that Burns approached him on Friday. Patterson came in Monday, researched it and then agreed that this was the right way to go, he said. Patterson did say for the benefit of the public that Burns read the resolution out loud, which the city director did.

Director David Allen initially said that he would have appreciated more notice, but did say he agreed the resolution needs to be passed. Allen then mentioned that he knew Brent Renaud, the documentary film maker killed by Russian troops on Sunday, March 13, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Renaud was best known for filming the documentary "Off to War: From Rural Arkansas to Iraq," according to an article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday, March 14.

Burns also said in his report that he would like the board to consider having Sunday liquor sales in order to create additional revenue for Siloam Springs.

"I believe we're going to start looking out how to cut off our dependency off of utilities, so trying to generate revenue and that is it for that," Burns said.

The other directors, except for Smiley, weighed in on Burns' recommendation. Director Marla Sappington said she can fly either way. Director Reid Carroll said this issue should best be discussed during the goal setting workshop, a sentiment agreed upon by Allen and Director Mindy Hunt.

Allen said he was opposed to Benton County going wet and is against this proposal too. Hunt said citizens can purchase alcohol on Saturday and have it on Sunday and the revenue would still stay in Siloam Springs.

The board also approved and heard the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the March 1 city board meeting.

• Resolution 17-22 concerning the administering of the recordings of municipal meetings.

• Purchase of a side-load trash truck from J&R Equipment LLC of Oklahoma City in the amount of $305,384.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-07 regarding the rezoning of the 2100 to 2400 block of East Kenwood Street from R-3 (Residential multi-family) and R-2 (Residential medium)on its second and third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-08 concerning the rezoning of the 1200 block of South Holly Street from a conditional R-4 to a standard R-4 zone on its second reading. An R-4 zone is a residential large family zone.

Staff reports

• January financials

• Administrator's report