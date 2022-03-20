Girls step up in rivalry match

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team felt like it made a statement Thursday night in its rivalry game with Greenbrier.

Siloam Springs scored four second-half goals in less than 12 minutes to blow open a 5-1 win and remain unbeaten in conference play at Panther Stadium.

Siloam Springs also got a bit of payback after losing to Greenbrier 2-1 on the same field on April 26 of last year in a match that went on to decide the 5A-West Conference champion.

"It's been a rivalry and it's something we talked about pregame," said SSHS head coach Abby Ray. "The rivalry is real and it hurt last year when they beat us and got the No. 1 seed, and we wanted revenge."

The two teams have gone at each other since they were put in the same conference in the spring of 2019. Greenbrier beat Siloam Springs in penalty kicks at Greebrier in March of 2019, only to turn around and beat Greenbrier later that year 2-0.

The two teams didn't play in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic. They tied in March 2021 1-1 at Greenbrier, leading to a first-place showdown at Panther Stadium. With the No. 1 seed, Greenbrier wound up advancing to the state semifinals where it lost to Hot Springs Lakeside at Panther Stadium.

And Greenbrier (3-2, 2-1) got the upper hand early on Thursday night as the visiting Lady Panthers in white took a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.

A Greenbrier throw in mixed with miscommunication on the Siloam Springs defensive front let Emma Rehm score a goal and give Greenbrier an early 1-0 lead.

"When we went down 1-0, you could feel the energy on (Greenbrier's) side," Ray said. "I think it was because they knew they had a chance. I don't think it deflated us."

Siloam Springs (6-3, 3-0) dominated the game from there, controlling the possession and hammering away at Greenbrier's goal with offensive opportunities.

Finally, in the 30th minute, the home Lady Panthers in maroon and black cashed in on what Ray called "an effort play" by sophomore Emily Keehn.

Sophomore Jetta Broquard sent in a long shot that Greenbrier's keeper dropped. Keehn ran through the play and scored with 10:35 left in the first half for a 1-1 lead.

The score remained tied at halftime and well into the second half.

"We fixed some things at halftime, and it's really funny because I said, 'Girls, it could easily be 5-1 at the end of this game,' and it's super weird that was the score that we had. But I think everybody knew we're winning this game's possession right now at halftime, we just have to find the net. So that's what we talked about, how do we find the net? How do we create opportunities? And shooting from the middle of the field is a big part of that."

With 24:06 left, Siloam Springs took a 2-1 lead when a series of passes led to a goal from Broquard, with the final assist going to Halle Hernandez.

Exactly five minutes later, Siloam Springs scored again when Karen Flores ripped a line drive shot from outside the 18-yard box into the low corner of the goal.

Abygail Ballesteros also found a low corner goal from about 27 yards out to make it 4-1.

Broquard scored her team-leading 10th goal off a big ball played by Shelby Smith with 12:41 left in the match.

"Something I just get so proud of our girls for is they just never give up," Ray said. "It's easy to feel defeated at 1-0, and that early, knowing it's a team that we can beat, so to come out after halftime and put one after another on them, it just speaks to their character."

Siloam Springs moved into first place by itself with the win while Greenbrier is tied with Russellville and Van Buren at 2-1.

"The cool thing is because Greenbrier's a good team, beating them like this will strike fear in everybody else's hearts," Ray said. "Everyone else in this conference, other teams in the state, knowing we can beat this caliber a team, it's going to scare them a little bit."

Siloam Springs 6, Alma 0

Siloam Springs outshot Alma 42-1 in a shutout victory Tuesday at Airedale Stadium in Alma.

Cailee Johnson assisted on the game's first goal to Abygail Ballesteros.

Jetta Broquard assisted on a goal to Karen Flores to make it 2-0, and Flores assisted on a goal to Bethany Markovich for a 3-0 lead.

Broquard scored on a direct kick for a 4-0 advantage, and Flores' corner kick led to an Alma "own goal" for a 5-0 lead.

Trinity Brown scored assisted to set the final score.

"We are playing really pretty soccer," said head coach Abby Ray. "It's some of the best passing I've seen. Now we need to figure out how to make that a productive process. Not just passing to possess but passing with the intention to attack."

Up next

Siloam Springs is now off until March 29 when it plays at Greenwood.