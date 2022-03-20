Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Home school program at Siloam Springs Public Library

by Marc Hayot | March 20, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Home school elementary children sit and listen to Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin read "Ada Twist the Scientist," at the home school program held on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Home school elementary children sit and listen to Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin read "Ada Twist the Scientist," at the home school program held on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Home school elementary children sit and listen to Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin read "Ada Twist the Scientist," at the home school program held on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Home school elementary children sit and listen to Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin read "Ada Twist the Scientist," at the home school program held on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin prepares to conduct a science experiment during the elementary home school program on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin prepares to conduct a science experiment during the elementary home school program on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin prepares to conduct a science experiment during the elementary home school program on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Home school kids work on their project to make a rainbow as parent Jenny Welch supervises. The kids attended the library's home school program on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library where Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin read to the children and conducted a science experiment.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Home school kids work on their project to make a rainbow as parent Jenny Welch supervises. The kids attended the library's home school program on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library where Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin read to the children and conducted a science experiment.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Home school kids work on their project to make a rainbow as parent Jenny Welch supervises. The kids attended the library's home school program on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library where Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin read to the children and conducted a science experiment.

photo Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin prepares to conduct a science experiment during the elementary home school program on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.
photo Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Home school kids work on their project to make a rainbow as Parent Jenny Welch supervises. The kids attended the library's home school program on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library where Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin read to the children and conducted a science experiment.

Print Headline: Home school program at Siloam Springs Public Library

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT