Home school program at Siloam Springs Public Library

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Home school elementary children sit and listen to Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin read "Ada Twist the Scientist," at the home school program held on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin prepares to conduct a science experiment during the elementary home school program on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Home school kids work on their project to make a rainbow as parent Jenny Welch supervises. The kids attended the library's home school program on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library where Children's Librarian Corrie Irwin read to the children and conducted a science experiment.

