Lady Bombers sweep softball doubleheader

The Siloam Springs softball team dropped its first two 5A-West Conference games on Tuesday at Mountain Home.

The Lady Bombers won the first game 4-2 and then completed the sweep with a 12-5 victory in the nightcap.

In game one, Mountain Home scored single runs in the first and second innings.

After Siloam Springs (2-7, 0-2) plated a run to pull within 2-1 in the top of the third, the Lady Bombers scored two more in the fourth to go up 4-1. Siloam Springs added a single run in the sixth.

Kiley Horne led Mountain Home with two hits and an RBI, while Emma Killian had two hits.

Kaidence Prendergast had two hits and an RBI for Siloam Springs, while Morgan Williamson had two hits. Hilarie Buffington had a hit and RBI for the Lady Panthers, while Aspeyn Downing also had a hit. Hannah Mather scored a run.

Josie Samarin went the distance for Siloam Springs with only one earned run and seven strikeouts with four walks.

Natalie Fleet for the win for Mountain Home with seven innings of work.

In the second game, Siloam Springs plated four runs in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead.

Mountain Home answered with three runs in the fourth to tie the game, and the Lady Bombers exploded for seven runs in the fifth to go up 11-4.

Both teams added a run in the sixth inning.

Fleet went 4 for 4 for Mountain Home with three RBIs, while Katelyn Hill had three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Georgia Burnham hit a home run for the Lady Bombers.

Jaelynn Avery scored a run, drove in a run and had two hits to lead Siloam Springs' eight-hit attack.

Prendergast scored a run, drove in a run and had a hit, while Aubree Drey and Downing each had a hit and RBI.

Mather had a hit and run scored, while Kayeligh Castaneda scored a run. Samarin and Williamson each had hits, while Capri Ireland scored a run.

Samarin took the loss for Siloam Springs, while Mather also pitched.

Siloam Springs is back in action on March 29 at Alma.