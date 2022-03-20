Obituaries

John "Buck" Harris

John Keith "Buck" Harris, 62, of Gentry, Ark., died March 15, 2022, at his home.

He was born Oct. 26, 1959, to John Harris and Betty Brokaw White in Batesville, Ark.

He married Carol Ann Harris in Batesville on March 31, 1990.

He enjoyed attending the Faith Full Gospel Church. He loved and enjoyed playing, singing, and listening to music.

He was preceded by his parents, and three brothers: Ronnie Harris, Don Harris and Steve Davis.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two sons, Anthony Harris and wife Charlesa of Westville, Okla., Adam Harris of Gentry; five grandchildren; four brothers, James Harris, Michael Harris, Rick Harris and Scott Harris; one sister, Lisa Easter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Friday, March 18, 2022, at Gentry Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Donald Eugene Roberts

Donald Eugene Roberts, 93, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Donald was born September 1, 1928, to parents Clark and Bessie Roberts.

He lived his life to serve and help others. He served at several food pantries, was actively involved in his church, and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was self-employed and owned Roberts Earth Moving and D & R Trim.

He is survived by his wife, Reta Whitham Roberts of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; four daughters, Donna Owens of Eads, Colorado, Marsha Smith of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Sheri Hoskins and husband Curt of Lincoln, Arkansas, and Michele Jackson and husband Tim of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and three on the way; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; late wife Anice Roberts; two sons, David and Brad Roberts; sister Marvene Caldwell; grandson Derek Long; great-grandson James Owens; and sons-in-law Jim Smith and Max Owens.

The memorial service will be held 10:00am, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Victory Worship Center in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma. All are invited to attend.

The family will gather at 2:00pm, Saturday April 9, 2022 at Fairmount Cemetery for the burial with military honors.

Arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

