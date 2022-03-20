Panthers end week on winning note

The Siloam Springs baseball team is headed into spring break on a high note after a much-needed win.

The Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak Thursday with a 4-1 win against Harrison at James Butts Baseball Park.

It was Siloam Springs' first victory since March 4 when the Panthers on 3-2 at Gravette. Since then, they lost 9-3 at Gentry on March 8 and 13-3 at Farmington on March 9. The Panthers dropped a 13-1 home loss to Huntsville this past Monday before being swept at Mountain Home 12-2 and 8-1 on Tuesday to open 5A-West Conference play.

The Panthers got back on track Thursday against the Goblins (3-5).

"What an amazing performance by this baseball team," SSHS coach Alan Hardcastle said after Thursday's win against Harrison. "To answer the way they did coming off of three losses this week, it started off with dominating pitching from (Wyatt) Pennington and (Spencer) Stephenson, only giving up one run and the defense was just as impressive -- no errors. Making the routine plays never looked easier then last night. (Andrew) Pilcher, (Jacob) Gilbert and (Christian) Ledeker made it look so effortless."

Harrison scored a run in the first inning off the freshman right-hander Wyatt Pennington, when a walk with two outs came home to score on an RBI single.

Siloam Springs (2-7) answered with three runs in the bottom of the first.

Christian Ledeker singled to open the inning and Pennington reached on an error, and JP Wills followed with a walk.

Ledeker scored on a passed ball and Pennington scored on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Gilbert to take the lead 2-1. Courtesy runner Landon Fain scored on another passed ball as the Panthers went up 3-1.

That was all Pennington would need as he worked five innings with five strikeouts, scattering five hits and three walks.

Stephenson picked up the save with two innings of relief, pitching around three walks.

The Panthers added a run in the sixth when Pilcher reached on an error and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Lucas Junkermann.

Ledeker finished with two of Siloam Springs' four hits. Ryder Winfrey and Nick Driscoll had the other two hits.

"I told the team that today we needed a fresh start," Hardcastle said. "We brought out new bases, new baseballs and a new attitude that sparked the team. I have to give all the credit to the players. They showed up ready to play."

Mountain Home 12, Siloam Springs 2

MOUNTAIN HOME - The Mountain Home Bombers collected 20 hits -- including five by infielder Dillon Drewry -- on their way to a doubleheader sweep of Siloam Springs in their 5A-West opener Tuesday at McClain Park.

The Bombers totaled 11 hits in a 12-2, run-rule victory in the first game, and Drewry was a home run short of hitting for the cycle in the second game as Mountain Home rolled to an 8-1 victory.

Mountain Home also showed speed on the basepaths, stealing 10 bases in the first game.

The Bombers put the Panthers (0-2 5A-West) away early with three runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings.

Reed Ellison, Cody Lance and Tony Fox all had hits in the second frame as the Bombers took a 4-0 lead. Will Beckham and Reece Ducker each singled to start the bottom of the third, and starting pitcher Jacob Czanstkowski smacked an RBI double.

Brett Manes added an infield hit, and Czanstkowski scored on a groundout by Ellison for a 7-0 lead.

Siloam Springs scored once in the fourth and once more in the fifth - both unearned runs coming as a result of five errors committed in the game by Mountain Home.

Czanstkowski did not allow an earned run and struck out six while scattering three hits over five innings in the victory.

Drewry started the bottom of the fourth with a triple, and after Fox was hit by a pitch, Beckham singled home both for a 9-1 lead. Beckham scored the team's 10th run when Ducker reached on an error.

Mountain Home's final two runs came in the fifth on four free passes offered by reliever Bode Butler, the Panthers' fourth pitcher of the game.

Aiden Gaylor took the loss for Siloam Springs, allowing four earned run on six hits with a pair of strikeouts over two-plus innings.

Beckham was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Ducker was 2-for-3 with two RBIS, and Drewry was 2-for-3 with one RBI to lead Mountain Home.

Mountain Home 8, Siloam Springs 1

Drewry came a homer away from gaining the cycle in succession, hitting a single, double and triple in that order, in the nightcap.

The junior came to bat in the fifth inning but was drilled in the helmet by a pitch.

Drewry was 3-for-3, and Fox went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Mountain Home in the second game.

Christian Ledeker led Siloam Springs in the nightcap by going 2-for-3 and scoring his team's lone run.

Isaac House earned the win for the Bombers, allowing one earned run on two hits through four innings. The lefty struck out eight and walked only one batter. Ellison whiffed six and allowed only one hit over three innings of relief.

The Bombers led 4-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, where they had their biggest output of the night.

Drewry led off with a triple, Fox singled him home, Siloam Springs went to the bullpen, and Ledeker issued three consecutive free passes, the third bringing home a run.

Beckham and Ducker each scored on passed balls to up Mountain Home's lead to 8-1.

Jacob Gilbert took the loss for the Panthers, allowing six runs - five earned - on eight hits over three-plus innings.

Up next

The Panthers are scheduled to play Friday and Saturday in the Ozarks Baseball Classic at Equity Bank Sports Complex in Harrison. The Panthers will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Salem and will play at either 9:30 a.m. or noon Wednesday against the winner/loser of Friday's game between Forsyth, Mo., and Bergman. Siloam Springs will play a second game Saturday based on the result of their first game Saturday.

-- Neal Denton of The Baxter Bulletin contributed to this story.