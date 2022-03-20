Spring clean-up to be held April 4-7

Spring clean up will be held between April 4-7.

According to a post from the city's website approved items will be picked up on a customer's regular trash day. The city is asking residents to have their items out no later than 7 a.m. and not before April 2, the post states.

Brush will be picked up on a customer's regular brush schedule, the post states. Zone #1's brush is collected the first full week of every month; Zone #2's brush is collected the second full week of every month; Zone 3's brush is collected the third full week of every month and Zone #4's brush is collected the fourth full week of every month, the post states.

Fall clean-up has not yet been scheduled, the post states.

Approved bulk household items include artificial Christmas trees, chairs, couches, entertainment center, old above ground pools, mattresses, box springs, sinks, tubs, lawn furniture large toys, etc, the post states.

Building material is limited to two cubic yards, the post states. This is about the same size as a normal pickup bed, the post states.

Excluded items include tires, household hazardous materials (paints, pesticides, cleansers, etc.), tree stumps, concrete slabs, glass, air conditioners, freezers or refrigerators with Freon, tire rims, televisions and electronics, the post states.

These items should be taken to the Benton County Satellite Drop-Off at 1108 E. Ashley on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the post states.

Items will not be picked up from empty lots, businesses, apartments, multi-unit complexes (three or more units), non-profits and industry, the post states.

The following are rules and regulations for Spring Clean-Up:

• Residents must have their items by the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day the week of April 4. Placing items out the night before is recommended. Once crews have been down a customer's street they will not return.

• Do not place items out before Saturday, April 2.

• Items must be placed within five to six feet of the curbside, no alleys or side streets please. Crews will not collect materials from inside customers' homes.

• Do not place under power lines or tree limbs or within four feet of any other object or materials on the ground.

• Do not block the right-of-way in streets, sidewalks or access to mailboxes.

• Qualified items placed at curbside will be removed. The city is not responsible for any materials left at curbside not intended for removal or that do not qualify for removal.