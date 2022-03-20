SSHS boys soccer blanks Greenbrier

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team didn't capitalize on some prime scoring chances Thursday, but it did just enough offensively and recorded its fourth straight clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Greenbrier at Panther Stadium.

The shutout was the sixth of the year for Siloam Springs, which improved to 6-1-2 overall and 3-0 in 5A-West Conference play heading into spring break.

"Another great defensive effort by the whole team," said Siloam Springs coach Luke Shoemaker. "We've just got to work to finish some of those easier chances as we go forward."

Siloam Springs failed to convert a penalty kick and the ensuing rebound, had a shot bang off the post and missed out on offensive opportunities.

It's been a common theme throughout the start of the season for the team.

"It is a challenge to kick the ball into that 24-foot wide net," Shoemaker said. "But we do have to get better at it. We do have to capitalize when the ball's inside the six (yard box). We have to have people step up and put it in the back of the net if we want to do great things."

Siloam Springs did get two goals from Ivan Sandoval, who now leads the team with five goals.

Sandoval took an Edwin Batres pass and scored in the 35th minute for the match's first goal.

His second goal came in the 47th minute on a pass from Jason Flores.

And while the offense did struggle at times, the Siloam Springs defense once again rose to the occasion. Greenbrier dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in league play.

"I'll say this as we go into spring break," Shoemaker said. "We've only allowed three goals this year and all three have been off set pieces. We had zero goals allowed in the run of play. If we can continue that trend we can do good things."

Siloam Springs 5, Alma 0

Edwin Batres scored two goals and had an assist and Ivan Sandoval had three assists as the Panthers blanked the Airedales 5-0 on Tuesday at Airedale Stadium in Alma.

Both of Batres' goals were assisted by Sandoval, as Batres scored in the sixth minute to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead and in the 32nd minute for a 3-0 lead.

Ronny Ramirez assisted on Jason Flores' goal in the 14th minute for the game's second goal.

Sandoval's third assist came in the 38th minute on Mychael Quinonez's goal to make it 4-0.

Batres assisted on a goal to Carlos Sandoval for the game's final goal in the 78th minute.

Up next

The Panthers are now off for spring break and will return to action March 29 at Greenwood.