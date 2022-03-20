Virtual Academy serves students remotely

The Siloam Springs Virtual Academy (SSVA) has been a long-term vision of the Siloam Springs School District and continues to thrive under a mixture of strong leadership and increased interest.

Launched in Fall 2020, with the goal of providing students and their families an equitable alternative to onsite learning, SSVA offers students a robust digital learning option with the benefit of synchronous "live" instruction, coupled with aligned asynchronous courses for students of all grade levels.

Students enrolled in the Virtual Academy have control over their pace and location of access, and have the opportunity to attend live virtual instruction. Courses such as band, choir and athletics are available for students in grades 6-12, and career technical courses are offered to students in grades 11 and 12. Students are also able to participate in events like prom, homecoming and graduation.

"SSVA has provided another way to reach and help more individual students attain their full potential in both academics as well as in life skills," said Scott Wright, an SSVA High School teacher. "Virtual learning prepares them to be productive citizens both in the community and globally,"

Discussing the many benefits of the Virtual Academy, Director Adrienne Schlake notes, the Siloam Springs Virtual Academy supports a personalized learning environment for students who are interested in an alternative option outside of the traditional classroom experience. They serve all types of students, from competitive athletes to students with medical issues that prevent attending onsite learning.

"Our students are actively engaged in the ownership of their learning, which is supported by wonderful educators, and together, through that partnership, we see growth each day." Schlake said.

She also added that there are multiple pathways for students to offer feedback. Students have frequent opportunities to share feedback with teachers on what is going well for them, and what needs improvement.

While the pandemic has had a profound impact on education worldwide, knowing that there was a plan for the Virtual Academy in Siloam Springs School District prior to the closure of schools during the Spring of 2020 has served as a guide for the program.

"Virtual learning is not a new phenomenon, but it is new to our district," Schlake said. "We want to meet the needs of the Siloam Springs student population, and to support our teachers in meeting that need, we have worked to establish partnerships across the state. We share what we have learned through state-wide professional learning community work, and we lean into other programs that have different experiences to learn from."

While virtual learning has obvious benefits and advantages, some parents have concerns about internet safety and technology.

"Virtual education teaches students the skills necessary to become independent learners and to be confident in the use of technology as a way to communicate and problem-solve," said Susan Bradley, SSVA 5th and 6th-grade teacher. "We have to meet the students where they are, and teach them to navigate the digital world safely. My students are already using the internet and various apps, but I'm teaching them to use those tools in an educational setting."

Enrollment for the 2022-2023 academic year is currently underway at the Siloam Springs Virtual Academy. The academy originally had over 600 students at its launch in Fall 2020, and then went down to 308 the following spring. There are 101 enrolled in the current school year, and 89 have already enrolled for 2022-2023. It is a year-long commitment for students, with the opportunity to return to onsite learning or remain a virtual student for the next academic year.