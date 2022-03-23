Accident on Hwy 412/Washington Street

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday, police and fire department personnel responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 412 and South Washington Street. According to Capt. Derek Spicer, a Chevy Malibu in the eastbound lane of Hwy 412 preparing to turn north on Washington and proceeded into the intersection causing the Ford Fiesta traveling westbound to strike the Malibu. No one was transported to the hospital although a juvenile had to be extracted from the Ford Fiesta by firefighters, Spicer said.

