Boys take third at Greenwood, girls fourth

The Siloam Springs boys track team finished third overall Thursday, March 17, at the Greenwood High School Invitational.

Pea Ridge won the meet with 121 points, followed by Van Buren 91, Siloam Springs 90, Springdale 83, Fort Smith Northside 73, Alma 66, Ozark 54, Founders Classical 47, Greenwood 45 and Greenland 27.

Jace Sutulovich secured another first place finish in the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 9 inches, while Jonathan Bishop was sixth at 37-7.

Sutulovich also placed first in the discus with a throw of 139-0, while Alexis Miranda was third at 108-4

Marcus Molina took third place in the 400-meter dash at 56.14, while George Leroy was thirteenth at 1:04.82.

Molina took fourth in the high jump at 5-6 with Michael Rauch sixth at 5-4.

Danilo Pozo placed fourth in the 200-meter dash at 23.94, with Silas Tugwell twelfth at 25.27.

Tugwell finished fourth in the triple jump at 39-2.

Zach Jones placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.55.

Malachi Becan placed sixth in the pole vault at 10-6, while Cooper Church placed seventh at 9-0.

Tugwell was seventh in the long jump at 18-8, with Stone Stephens fourteenth at 15-8.

Wilson Cunningham finished eighth in the 1,600-meter dash at 5:04.98 with Conner Mitchell twelfth at 5:26.37 and Jared Brewer eighteenth at 5:58.39.

Patrick Church finished tenth in the 100-meter dash at 12.43, while Jonathon Graves placed twelfth at 12.57.

Javier Chavez placed tenth in the 800-meter run at 2:19.99, while Anthony Cruz finished fourteenth at 2:25.32 and Reese Hardcastle twenty-fifth at 2:45.85.

Brewer finished twelfth in the 3,200-meter dash at 13:26.13.

The Panthers 4x100-meter relay team finished sixth at 47.52.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed third at 1:37.99.

The 4x400-meter relay team finished second at 3:44.16.

The 4x800-meter relay team also placed second at 8:54.68.

Girls

The Lady Panthers placed fourth overall at the Greenwood Invitational.

Van Buren won the meet with 117 points, while Ozark had 100.5, Greenland 83.5, Siloam Springs 75, Springdale 70, Fort Smith Northside 47, Greenwood 45, Alma 38, Pea Ridge 32 and Founders Classical 19.

Jeri Roy placed second in the triple jump at 31-5 with Esther Norwood third at 31-1.

Oneida Batres took third place in the discus at 78-9 with Marlen Favela eighth at 64-2.

Shayla Conley placed third in the 800-meter run at 2:49.34, while Jaclyn Weilnau was fourth at 2:50.34 and Anna Floyd thirteenth at 3:18.27.

Weilnau placed third in the 1,600-meter run at 6:14.28, while Conley was fourth at 6:28.65 and Floyd eleventh at 7:21.86.

Norwood placed third in the 300-meter hurdles at 54.04.

Norwood finished fourth in the long jump at 14-9.5 while Anahi Quinonez was tenth at 13-3.

Roy took fourth in the pole vault at 6-0.

Cora Dewey placed fourth in the shot put at 25-11, while Favela placed tenth at 22-10.

Norwood placed eighth in the 100-meter dash at 14.37, while Kadynce Frost was ninth at 14.58.

Roy took eighth in the 200-meter dash at 31.26 with Anahi Quinonez twelfth at 33.69.

The 4x100-meter relay placed sixth at 57.13.

The 4x400-meter relay placed third at 4:48.27.

Up next

The varsity track team is scheduled to return to action on Thursday, March 31, with the Panther Relays at Glenn W. Black Stadium in Siloam Springs.