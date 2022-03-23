Eighth-grade boys take second at Bentonville

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys finished second at the Northwest Arkansas Middle School Track Meet No. 4 Wednesday, March 16, at the Tiger Athletic Complex in Bentonville.

Bentonville Washington Junior High won the meet with 207 points, while the Panthers were second with 123.

Jack O'Brien won the high jump with a leap of 5-6.

Max Carter finished second in the pole vault at 8-0 with Boone Eldridge fourth at 8-0.

O'Brien was second in the long jump at 17-8 with Mason Short in fourth at 15-11.

Chance Cunningham finished second in the 800-meter run at 2:21.29 with Eldridge in 12th at 2:37.87 and Deacon Maples 18th at 2:59.68.

O'Brien placed second in the 110-meter hurdles at 19.58 with Short ninth at 21.04.

Short took third place in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.24 with O'Brien right behind in fourth at 50.43.

Short also took third place in the shot put at 40-1.25 with Francisco Suarez in 11th at 30-11.75 and Joshua Jimenez 16th at 28-7.

Ian Muangchanh took third in the 100-meter dash at 12.70 with Fabian Lara in 12th at 13.52 and Austin Gammill 15th at 13.82.

Cunningham finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:12.69.

Lara placed fourth in the triple jump at 35-5.25, while Jonathan Hyde took eighth at 34-2.

Suarez placed fourth in the discus at 106-11 with Jimenez in sixth at 102-1 and Omar Batres 17th at 68-9.

Muangchanh finished fifth in the 200-meter dash at 26.68 with Daniel Alfaro in 10th at 27.33.

Alfaro placed 10th in the 400-meter dash at 1:01.15 while Hyde was 16th at 1:04.04.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Lara, Muangchanh, Short and O'Brien placed third at 49.09.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Alfaro, Gammill, Lara and Muangchanh placed fourth at 1:52.29.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Cunningham, Short, O'Brien and Gammill finished first at 4:06.52.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Eldridge, Blake Kuykendall, Maples and Max Lane placed fourth at 10:56.87.

Eighth-grade girls

The eighth-grade girls placed fourth overall with 42 points. Bentonville won the eighth-grade girls meet with 151 points.

Cenzi Johnson won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.85, while Addison Harris was sixth at 14.25 and Mia Ahrens 20th at 16.18.

Hailey Janes placed first in the discus with a throw of 76-6, while Anna Jimna was third at 71-0.

Harris placed third in the 200-meter dash at 29.09, with Emilee Corbin 21st at 37.83.

Johnson finished third in the triple jump at 29-4 with Story Castagna in 10th at 24-1.

Norah Perkins placed fourth in the high jump at 4-4, while Castagna was seventh at 4-2.

Janes finished fourth in the shot put at 28-3.5 with Jimna eighth at 26-3.5.

Johnson took fifth in the pole vault at 6-0.

Johnson was sixth in the long jump at 14-0 with Harris in 14th at 12-5

Emma Fidler took ninth in the 100-meter hurdles at 21.45 with Allison Freeman 11th at 22.73.

Freeman was 10th in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:04.37,

Castagna finished 11th in the 400-meter dash at 1:13.53 with Blair Morris 16th at 1:20.62 and Payton Lesso 18th at 1:22.31.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Natalie Perez, Johnson, Harris and Fidler placed third with a time of 55.17.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Fidler, Perkins, Morris and Perez placed third at 2:05.35.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Vanessa Frias, Harris, Freeman and Castagna placed sixth at 5:24.24.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Karen Melgar, Payton Lesso, Danielle Weilnau and Castagna placed fourth at 13:07.27.

Seventh-grade boys

The seventh-grade boys placed fifth overall with 42 points. Bentonville Washington won the meet with 164.5 points.

Cobrin Allen took second place in the pole vault at 7-6, while Melvin Chavez placed fourth at 6-0 and Nico Lloyd seventh at 5-6.

Gaige Thompson finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:40.24, while Lloyd placed 17th at 6:37.28 and Logan Randolph 21st at 7:55.83.

Allen placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 56.14.

Keen Pierson placed seventh in the triple jump at 24-3.

Coleman Wilcox placed eighth in the long jump at 12-0, while Sully Christians was ninth at 11-10 and Pierson 12th at 11-2.

Allen took ninth in the 110-meter hurdles at 23.09.

Haden Harrgett placed 10th in the 200-meter dash at 30.26, while Wilcox was 15th at 31.52 and Pierson 16th at 33.47.

Tolley Blanchard finished ninth in the discus at 67-9, while Scout Borkert was 13th at 60-6 and Isaiah Anchondo 15th at 57-10.

Blanchard placed 10th in the shot put at 25-5.5, while Fernando Jardon was 13th at 22-9.5 and Borkert 15th at 20-10.

Nathaniel Haak took 12th in the 400-meter dash at 1:10.31 with Landon Jenks 14th at 1:17.86 and Beau Ghormley 16th at 1:20.25.

Cooper Bunker took 13th in the 800-meter run at 2:47.23.

Wilcox finished 14th in the 100-meter dash at 15.04, while Efrain Garcia was 17th at 17.28.

The 4x100-meter relay team placed fifth at 55.13.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Allen, Haak, Thompson and Chavez placed fifth at 4:54.64.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cooper Bunker, Thompson, Christians and Chavez placed first at 10:40.45.

Seventh-grade girls

The seventh-grade girls also finished fifth with 63.83 points. Bentonville Fulbright took first place with 198 points.

Lola Kirby placed first in the discus at 67-9 with Lilian Huffaker sixth at 57-10 and Lily Lubera 11th at 51-11.

Sawyer Smith took second place in the long jump at 13-3, while Hannah Luttrell was 13th at 10-1.

Kirby placed second in the shot put at 27-0.5, while Huffaker was eighth at 24-5 and Aubrea Taylor 13th at 23-3.

Amelie Seauve took second place in the 800-meter run at 2:53.38.

Seauve tied for fourth in the pole vault with a height of 5-6, while Morgan Jones was in a three-way tie for eighth at 5-0. Joslyn Parra placed 11th at 5-0.

Sara Bishop finished eighth in the 1,600-meter run at 7:10.59 with Jane Anglin 10th at 7:27.68 and Jasmine Perez 13th at 8:07.16.

Sophia Cortez took 11th in the 200-meter dash at 34.13, while Hadasha Jacklik was 15th at 37.38.

Smith placed 12th in the 100-meter dash at 15.24, while Joslyn Parra was 13th at 15.59 and Andrea Nance 19th at 18.82.

Fe Moreno finished 12th in the 100-meter hurdles at 23.58.

Landry Lander placed 14th in the 400-meter dash at 1:19.31 with Kayley Wilson 16th at 1:59.16.

Moreno took 15th in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:11.79.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Smith, Jones, Cortez and Parra placed fourth at 59.87.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Seauve, Parra, Hope Nam and Smith took third at 2:10.94.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Jones, Seauve, Nam and Anglin placed fifth at 5:18.08.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Nereida Landeros, Anglin, Bishop, Nam placed fourth at 12:47.24.

Up next

The seventh- and eighth-grade track teams are back in action Wednesday, March 30, for their home meet, the Panther Relays at Glenn W. Black Stadium.