Golden Eagles win third straight match

Despite falling in doubles play, the John Brown University women's tennis team picked up victories in five of six singles matches, propelling the Golden Eagles to a 5-2 win over Bethany (Kan.) on Thursday, March 17, at the JBU Tennis Courts.

Extending their winning streak to three matches, the Golden Eagles (6-4) didn't face much drama in singles play after dropping the first and second flights of doubles action.

Freshman Erin Kuykendall improved to 4-6 on the year with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Tia Gregory at the two spot to the match at one apiece, while senior Sydney Smith gave the hosts the lead for good with a 6-2, 6-4 win past Jahzuena Bradshaw-Douglas at the top flight.

Now with a 2-1 lead, John Brown rattled off three consecutive wins to clinch the match. Sophomore Abigail Woodring used a 7-4 tiebreak to take the first set at three before a 6-0 romp in the second set. Freshman Ellie Swan used a pair of 6-0 wins over Hannah Wolting and sophomore Caroline Hillock posted 6-1, 6-4 scores at the fourth flight to clinch the match.

"Although we didn't pick up the doubles point today, I was proud of Erin for a big win coming off an injury and Ellie's sweep at the six," head coach Mike Campbell noted. "Really proud of that effort today."

The Golden Eagles will now head down to the Gulf Coast to take on No. 25 Mobile (Ala.) on Wednesday at the Gerald L. Wallace Tennis Center.