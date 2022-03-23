JBU men’s tennis cruises to victory

A lopsided doubles performance propelled the John Brown University men's tennis team to a 5-2 win over Bethany (Kan.) on Thursday, March 17, at the JBU Tennis Courts.

The Golden Eagles (8-4) got off to a hot start by running through doubles play, including a 6-0 romp by sophomore Hudson Dick and senior Woody Woodring over Bethany's Zeke Mumford and Matt Lucas. JBU's top duo improved to a team leading 6-6 on the season in pairs action.

Dick and Woodring continued their play into singles as Dick improved to 8-2 in the top spot this season with a quick 6-3, 6-0 win over Mumford. After a close 7-5 win in the first set, Woodring sewed up the third flight with a 6-1 second-set score versus Franco Hernandez Colman, jumping to 7-5 this year in the third slot.

Senior Logan Wheeler used the same score of 7-5, 6-1 at the two to hand John Brown a commanding 4-0 lead, before junior Blake Cunningham notched his team-leading ninth singles win of the season with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Timothy Yoder -- clinching the contest for the Golden Eagles.

"I'm proud that the guys were able to win all three doubles flights and won the top three singles matches," head coach Mike Campbell said. "Blake had a big win to clinch, which was really exciting. I'm really proud of today's effort."

After spring break, John Brown returns to the JBU Tennis Courts on April 1 when it welcomes Missouri Valley to Siloam Springs for a 1 p.m. matchup.