Ninth-graders compete in Bentonville Tiger Relays

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade track teams participated in the Bentonville Tiger Freshman Relays on Tuesday at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

The ninth-grade boys finished sixth overall, while the ninth-grade girls placed seventh.

Boys

Bentonville won the meet with 229.50 points, more than 100 ahead of second place Fayetteville. Siloam Springs finished with 35 points.

John Coffey won the discus throw with a distance of 121 feet, 11 inches, while Jacob Null was eighth at 94-6 and Drew Claborn 17th at 85-9.

Mikey McKinley placed fourth in the long jump at 18-6, while Gio Flores was 18th at 16-1 and Parker Malonson 25th at 15-2.

McKinley was fifth in the triple jump at 36-11.5 with Carter Morrell seventh at 34-8.

Tommy Seitz placed eight in the 1,600-meter run at 5:09.61, while Korbin Rogers was 27th at 5:48.89.

Seitz placed 14th in the 800-meter run at 2:22.07, with Korbin Rogers 31st at 2:37.43.

Coffey was 17th in the shot put at 35-11.25 with Null 21st at 33-4.5 and Claborn 27th at 30-6.25.

Eli Hargett was 32nd in the 200-meter dash at 27.22, while Isaiah Brashears was 35th at 27.65 and Malonson 37th at 28.00.

Hargett placed 40th in the 100-meter dash at 13.16, while Brashears took 41st at 13.18 and Malonson 45th at 13.29.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Ramon Loyo-Plato, McKinley, Morrell and Flores placed sixth at 47.99.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Loyo-Plato, McKinley, Morrell and Flores took fourth at 1:41.75.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Brashears, Flores, McKinley and Morrell placed seventh at 4:10.83.

Girls

Host Bentonville also won the girls meet with 171 points, defeating second place Bentonville West 123.50. Siloam Springs finished with 19 points.

Avah Duncan placed second in the discus at 85-2, while Reese Sutulovich was 11th at 59-8 and Madilyn Huffaker 14th at 57-0.

Bailey Church placed third in the 400-meter dash at 1:08.73.

Sutulovich placed fourth in the shot put at 30-10.75, while Duncan took 10th at 28-0.25 and Huffaker was 17th at 23-0.75.

Church placed ninth in the 800-meter run at 2:47.49.

Kathryne Frost took 11th in the pole vault at 6-0.

Jasmin Labitad was 25th in the in the 200-meter dash at 32.30, while Frost was 36th at 35.04.

Labitad placed 32nd in the 100-meter dash at 15.61.

Up next

The ninth-grade track teams are back in action Tuesday, March 29, for their home Panther Relays at Glenn W. Black Stadium.