(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE TENNIS
JBU women at Mobile, Ala.2 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Ozarks Classic
Equity Bank Sports Complex, Harrison
Siloam Springs vs. Salem5:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Ozarks Classic
Equity Bank Sports Complex, Harrison
Siloam Springs vs. Forsyth/Bergman9:30 a.m./noon
Siloam Springs vs. TBATBA
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Siloam Springs at Alma (DH)4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Siloam Springs at Alma (DH)4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Greenwood5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Greenwood7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH TRACK
9th grade Panther Relays3:30 p.m.
March 30
JUNIOR HIGH TRACK
7th, 8th grade Panther Relays3:30 p.m.
March 31
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Siloam Springs at Harrison5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Panther Relays3:30 p.m.
April 1
COLLEGE TENNIS
Missouri Valley at JBU1 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK
JBU at Friends Spring OpenTBA
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Siloam Springs at NWA Hornets5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Russellville at Siloam Springs5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Russellville at Siloam Springs7 p.m.
April 2
COLLEGE TRACK
JBU at Friends Spring OpenTBA
The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.