Wednesday's games

COLLEGE TENNIS

JBU women at Mobile, Ala.2 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Ozarks Classic

Equity Bank Sports Complex, Harrison

Siloam Springs vs. Salem5:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Ozarks Classic

Equity Bank Sports Complex, Harrison

Siloam Springs vs. Forsyth/Bergman9:30 a.m./noon

Siloam Springs vs. TBATBA

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Alma (DH)4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Alma (DH)4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Greenwood5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Greenwood7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

9th grade Panther Relays3:30 p.m.

March 30

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

7th, 8th grade Panther Relays3:30 p.m.

March 31

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Harrison5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Panther Relays3:30 p.m.

April 1

COLLEGE TENNIS

Missouri Valley at JBU1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK

JBU at Friends Spring OpenTBA

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at NWA Hornets5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Russellville at Siloam Springs5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Russellville at Siloam Springs7 p.m.

April 2

COLLEGE TRACK

JBU at Friends Spring OpenTBA

