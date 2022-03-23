Peterson aims to bring difference from status quo

Editor's Note: Doug Peterson is the Libertarian candidate for State Senate District 35. Three Republican Candidates Tyler Dees, Gayla Hendren-McKenzie and Jeff Tennant are running in the primary election which will be held on May 24. The winner of the primary will face Peterson in the general election on Nov. 8.

Doug Peterson, a retired air traffic controller living in Prairie Grove, is running for State Senate District 35 as a Libertarian promising a change from the status quo. Peterson said he is fed up with the duopoly of the two main parties.

"They pretend to offer things that are different but offer the same result," Peterson said. "I am ready for a different result."

Peterson said he intends to bring an outlook that is different from the Republican/Democrat paradigm. Peterson's intent is to have a view outside of that, he said. Instead of having parties controlling the government, Peterson wants to return to control to the people, he said.

When asked if he had always intended to run for office, Peterson said he never expected to be a candidate and appreciates how unappreciated public servants are.

"I see more people in Arkansas think the way that I do than our people in government," Peterson said.

Peterson is not only a newcomer to politics but also a newcomer to Arkansas, he said. Peterson and his wife moved to Prairie Grove in 2016 from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, he said.

He was an air traffic controller for almost 35 years working in places like Lake Charles, La., and Tulsa, Okla., before moving to the Metroplex and working at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport for 24 years before retirement, Peterson said.

Today, Peterson is enjoying retirement by working in his wood shop and seeking to restore two vintage cars, he said. Peterson also said he appreciates not having to fight through eight lanes of traffic to get to work.

Peterson spends time volunteering at Life Ministries in Prairie Grove which is a food bank and resale store, he said.

He also serves at Prairie Grove Christian Church, Peterson said. During spring break, Peterson took kids from his church to help with the flood victims in Tennessee, he said.

When looking to the future, Peterson said he is focused on the election.

"One of the reasons I am doing this is for my children and grandchildren," Peterson said.

He asked the question of what society is destined for and how people can change it. On concern Peterson has is the economy and the fiscal irresponsibility of the federal government, he said.

Peterson said Arkansas has done well and has a lot of resources and he wants to have a stronger influence in returning power to the people.