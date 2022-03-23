RELIGION: Remember “The Alamo” and its lessons

I was watching "The Alamo" a while back. While it's not one of my favorite movies, the presence of John Wayne and Richard Widmark, the sweeping cinematography and the music give it an "epic" kind of feel. And I am fascinated with the event on which the movie is based.

For 13 days in February and March of 1836, about 180 men defied the entire Mexican Army and its commander, General Antonio López de Santa Anna, while occupying a mission church in San Antonio called The Alamo. Those men, who would soon discover that they were on their own and would receive no help from the outside, were willing to fight -- and die -- for an idea called "Texas." They were willing to give up their futures, their dreams and their lives so that others might benefit from their sacrifice. I find this story compelling and heartening. To know that there were men knowing that they were all going to die, but willing to give their lives for a higher purpose anyway, is one of the great events in American History, and a great example of true courage and heroism.

I wonder sometimes though how many Christians would be willing to give their lives for an idea called "The Gospel." It seems that people who claim to be Christians have been surrendering to the popular culture for at least a century. And the frequency of that surrendering seems to be accelerating. Hardly a week goes by that I don't hear about either a prominent Christian, or one who I know personally, giving in to another popular idea espoused by the culture.

I could guess several reasons for Christians surrendering their beliefs: Fear of ridicule, fear of losing jobs or fame, a need for acceptance, among others. But the surrender to the popular culture is ultimately futile.

The men defending the Alamo knew that surrender meant death. So it is with surrender to the popular culture. Oh, Christians aren't likely to be executed, yet. But they will see death nonetheless. They will see the death of their reputation -- their witness -- as Christians. Non-Christians will see the lifestyles of Christians as not substantially different from theirs and see no need for giving up their own lifestyles for one that looks just like theirs.

The result, ultimately, will be a generation of people who will live without God... forever. All because a generation of Christians didn't have the courage to stand on the ramparts of their beliefs.

