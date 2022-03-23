Tennant here to listen to the people

Editor's note: Siloam Springs residents will be voting in the primary election for the Republican candidate for State Senate District 35. The primary election will be held May 24, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State's website. The winner of the primary election will face Libertarian Candidate Doug Peterson in November. This week, the Herald-Leader will focus on the District 35 Republican candidates Tyler Dees, Gayla Hendren-McKenzie and Jeff Tennant along with Peterson.

Jeff Tennant, a business person in Gentry, announced he is running for State Senate District 35 on Feb. 22.

Tennant -- who grew up on a poultry, fruit and cattle farm near Lincoln and has ties to the Gentry community – said he has the leadership experience for the new senate district.

"I am applying for the job, bringing my resume to a lot of people and for them to see if they will vote for us," Tennant said.

Mature leadership is necessary for the position, Tennant said. He went on to say one of the guiding principles is wisdom and that Tennant listens his constituents and will continue to do so as a state senator.

A career in agriculture and media

Tennant initially wanted to be a media specialist in the agriculture field, he said. He found that those jobs were difficult to come by so he started his own farm and home magazine called "Arkansas Farm & Country," Tennant said.

In 1992, Tennant said he sold the magazine to an Australian company Rural Press, who turned around and offered Tennant a job as editor-in-chief in Raleigh, N.C.

Rural Press changed the name of the magazine to "Arkansas Farmer," Tennant said. Over time, Tennant became president of Rural Press USA and helped the company go national with the acquisition of Farm Progress Co. from the Walt Disney Corporation in the early 2000s, Tennant said.

While living in Raleigh, Tennant was also chairperson of the FFA Foundation and worked to help expand his church from meeting in a movie theater to having its own 17-acre complex, Tennant said.

"It was a great spiritual journey for me," Tennant said.

Returning to Arkansas

In 2017, Tennant returned to Arkansas following the passing of his wife from cancer, he said. Tennant began helping his parents with their business as well as working with his own interests in commercial and residential property management, he said.

Managing his mother's business, Tennant helps with rehabbing homes. Tennant's grandmother started the business in the 1960s and then his parents took over, he said. In 2008, the family acquired more homes, Tennant said. The homes are quality homes but with low rent prices, Tennant said.

On March 21, Tennant's personal business, Tennant Creek Ventures LLC, became official, he said. The business works to provide workforce housing in Gentry and rehabilitating antique homes, Tennant said.

Tennant said he took an early separation package from his company to be a caregiver for his late wife. The experience gave him an affinity and passion for home health workers, Tennant said.

Caring for his late wife and then his father, Tennant realized there was another group of people who need better healthcare: veterans. Having experience with veterans affairs and healthcare, Tennant said he wants to see how the state can help with this issue.

Along with his mother, Tennant has a daughter and son-in-law and three brothers who live in the Northwest Arkansas area, he said.

"We're a large family scattered all over the district," Tennant said.

His main hobby is playing drums. Growing up, Tennant played the drums in his parents' country band, he said. As an adult, Tennant plays the drums for his worship team.

He presently plays for the worship team at Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville and for a band called the Swade Diablos, Tennant said. The Swade Diablos will be playing at the Dogwood Festival, Tennant said.

Getting his feet wet

In 1989, when Tennant was living in Stuttgart, he was approached to run for state representative for then District 81. The area was largely Democrat, so Tennant didn't win, he said.

Tennant said he went door-to-door and talked to people about the issues of the day. Looking back, Tennant said he did not refocus himself as a corporate fixer-upper.

He was told that he would win if he ran as a Democrat, Tennant said. He decided to stick to his own values and ended up capturing a lot of votes from communities that have not voted Republican since Reconstruction, Tennant said.

For his current campaign, Tennant is focusing on his experience running Rural Press and his volunteer time in North Carolina.

"I think that my experience has led me to be a good problem solver," Tennant said. "I want the best for our district. I want there to be good opportunities and a positive business structure that will trickle in to schools."