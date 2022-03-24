Cherokee Casino hosts Benton County Business After Hours

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs hosted three area chambers of commerce Thursday evening for Benton County Business After Hours.

Representatives from the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce and the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce gathered to network, have dinner and possibly win $1,000 in the casino's money machine.

The event was rescheduled from Jan. 20 to March 24 due to the coronavirus, according to the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce. A total of 225 people attended Benton County Business After Hours, according to Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

"We really appreciate the Cherokee Casino and Resort for putting on a great venue and supporting Benton County and Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce," said Hulbert.

Three of the casino's future food hall catered the event: El TaCo, Pit Boss Smokehouse and Rise Coffee & Bakery. Co-sponsors from the Siloam Springs chamber's perspective were Alternative Design and Cox Communications. All attendees received one entry into the casino's money machine.

Two attendees, Becky Harrier of Servepro and Kevin Taylor of Cox Business Solutions, won the chance to win $1,000 in the cash box. Each participant had 20 seconds to win as much cash as they could. Harrier won $295 and Taylor won $315.

"Thank you for everyone coming out and supporting the property," said Tony Nagy, the general manager of Cherokee Nation Entertainment.

Several Northwest Arkansas businesses set up booths for attendees to visit. Those businesses were Clark Contractors LLC, Cox Business, Cox Media Solutions, Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas and U.S. Bank. Door prizes were also available for attendees to win.

"Cherokee Casino has been a phenomenal host on hosting us for our Benton County chambers," said Holly Clarke, the special events coordinator for the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Amy Emanuelson (left), Bambi Lawlis, Alice Corder, Donetta Sposato and Becky Harrier enjoy their meal and beverages at Benton County Business After Hours on Thursday night at Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs.

