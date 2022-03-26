JBU tennis falls at Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. -- In the Golden Eagles' first matchup with a ranked opponent this season, the John Brown University women's tennis team fell by a 7-0 final on Wednesday afternoon to No. 25 Mobile (Ala.) at the Gerald L. Wallace Tennis Center.

While the bottom two flights were sweeps, the tandem of senior Sydney Smith and sophomore Abigail Woodring were able to take a trio of sets versus Sofija Hrovat and Alina Schweizer at the top flight.

Unfortunately, the Golden Eagles (6-5) didn't find much more success in singles play, but sophomore Caroline Hillock and freshman Ellie Swan were both able to nab three set wins at the fourth and sixth flights, respectively. The Rams (6-2) were only able to capture one sweep in the six singles matchups.

The Golden Eagles return to action on Friday (April 1) when JBU welcomes Missouri Valley to Siloam Springs for a 1 p.m. contest.