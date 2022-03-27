Arrests and citations

March 14

• Cory Shane Mayhew, 37, arrested in connection with sexual assault in the second degree; sexual solicitation of a child x2.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; battery in the second degree.

• Donald Lee Ross, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear; domestic battering - third degree.

• Krystal Dawn Lunsford, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

• Anderson Butej Johnson, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Joseph Nemol Fox, 36, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Joseph Nemol Fox, 36, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

March 15

• Terry Lee Rawlings, 54, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Darien Kade Hebison, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Christopher Lane Paczowski, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ricky Allen Wooldridge, 65, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Destiney Starr Roberts, 25, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Krystal Dawn Hernandez, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

March 16

• Lillie Hope Fields, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Linda Marie Craighead, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kelly Lynn Weaver, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Ivan Rivera-Martinez, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Robert Dean Harrison, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Matthew Allen Dilbeck, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 17

• Eddie Herbert Shipman III, 24, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree.

• Shawn Mark Cronk, 60, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Crystal M Pruitt, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 18

• Arturo Alfaro Jr, 30, arrested in connection with offenses involving a motor vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device.

• Koda Lee Smith, 32, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Jaeson Jesus Gaytan-Lara, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Gregory Leon Bumstead, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 19

• Juan Delgado, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jessy Danial Simpkins, 29, arrested in connection with rape.

• Skylar Nichole Rodgers, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Lamar Ashley Henson, 47, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Dallas Ontis Montana Rose Bierman, 25, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 20

• Jose Alberto Daniel Saucedo, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jose Dionicio Oliva-Mejia, 43, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no drivers license.

• Patricia Ann Gomez, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• George Thomas Kadle, 54, cited in connection with criminal contempt.