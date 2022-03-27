Municipal Authority votes to invite bids for digital water meters

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Municipal Authority voted to draft an invitation for bids for digital water meters at its meeting Monday, March 21.

The municipal authority voted 3-1, with Municipal Authority Member Marty Thompson voting no, to have Director of Public Works Gary Fain work with Assistant Director of Public Works Paul Fields and Town/Municipal Authority Clerk/Treasurer Laura Poteet to draft an invitation to submit bids for the new meters.

Mayor/Municipal Authority Chair Rhonda Wise said she spoke to several people over the matter including Fain, Fields, South Delaware County Regional Water Authority (SDCRWA) Water Supervisor Terry Woods and Shawn Kloepfer, a meter sales representative for Fort Smith Winwater Company.

"I have spoken with all of them on this matter here and this is where Gary wanted the ability to search for grants," Wise said.

During the meeting, Kloepfer presented information about the meters his company offers and some benefits about digital water meters.

Kloepfer told the municipal authority the digital meters use radio read antennas, so instead of several meter readers going out and write down the numbers from each meter only one meter reader in a truck is needed.

"You can drive the whole system, something that I've seen take a week, week-and-a-half in some places, Kloepfer said. "This ends up taking less than a day. This allows you to reuse your labor force so they can get other tasks done rather than reading the meters."

Kloepfer also said the digital meters have no moving parts so the town would not have to worry about erosion. Thompson asked what the unit price per meter was. Kloepfer said the meters were $250 per meter, but the price can fluctuate with larger purchases.

Thompson also asked how many water meters were in West Siloam Springs. Fain told him there were approximately 800 water meters in the town.

Municipal Authority Member Sam Byers asked if the cost for digital meters was the same for both residential and commercial meters and how much the present meters are costing the town.

Kloepfer told Byers the cost would be the same for both residential meters. The prices do not include installation, Kloepfer said.

Kloepfer also said the mechanical meters that West Siloam Springs uses are around $80 to $90 per meter for those.

The West Siloam Springs board of trustees and municipal authority also voted on and heard the following items:

• Swearing in Andrew Conklin as Ward 4 Trustee.

• Approving the meeting minutes for the board of trustees and municipal authority special meetings on Feb. 15.

• Approving the meeting minutes for the board of trustees and municipal authority regular meetings on Feb. 21.

• Town reports from Kris Kirk CPA; Assistant Police Chief Chuck Bond; Waylon Chandler reporting on the planning and zoning commission; Wise; and Fain.

• Approving purchase orders for February 2022: General PO #'s 34948-35003 for a total of $147,211; EMS PO #'s 138-139 $21,444; Tribal PO #'s 6-7 for $565; Tribal PO #'s 15-16 for $282.

• Approving Ordinance 2022-03-01 concerning payment to Town Clerk/Treasurer Laura Poteet for the performance of duties unrelated to official statutory duties for the town and municipal authority in the amount of $13 per hour not to exceed 64 hours in a biweekly period.

• Approving an emergency clause for any items not anticipated following the posting of the agenda.

• Conducting a public hearing for the annexation of 20194 E 578 Rd, Colcord, Okla.

• Approving Ordinance 2022-03-02 regarding the annexation of 20194 E. 578 Rd, Colcord, Okla.

• Approving an emergency clause to make Ordinance 2022-03-02 effective immediately.

• Conducting a public hearing for the annexation of 58539 County Road 727, Watts, Okla.

• Approving Ordinance 2022-03-03 concerning the annexation of 58539 County Road 727, Watts, Okla.

• Approving an emergency clause to make Ordinance 2022-03-03 effective immediately.

• Conducting a public hearing for the annexation of 20660 E 578 Rd, Colcord, Okla.

• Approving Ordinance 2022-03-04 regarding the annexation of 20660 E 578 Rd, Colcord, Okla.

• Approving an emergency clause to make Ordinance 2022-03-04 to effective immediately.

• Approving a business license for RedBilly Dispensary 1, LLC located at 3144 Hwy 412, Colcord, Okla.

• Approving a business license for RedBilly Entertainment LLC located at 251 N. Sassafras St, Colcord, Okla.

• Approving purchase orders for the municipal authority for February 2022: Water PO #'s 12349-12377 for $77,382; Street PO #'s 1654-1668 for $9,819; Meter PO #'s 431-734 for $225.

• Approving Resolution MA-2022-03-02 concerning the establishment of a pay scale for public works hires effective immediately.

• Approving the surplus of all meters deemed old.

• Approving the hauling and surplus of junk metal from West Siloam Springs Town Hall to Fraley's scrap metal in West Siloam Springs.

• Approving the surplus of a 1999 Chevy pick up, which will be sold on Gov Deals Auction.

• Approving the town having a car show on June 4 at West Siloam Springs Park under the advisement of the parks committee.