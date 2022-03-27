Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

New trustee

by Marc Hayot | March 27, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Andrew Conklin (left), is sworn in as the new trustee for Ward 4 by Mayor Rhonda Wise. Conklin is filling the unexpired term for this position and will have to run for re-election next year.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Andrew Conklin (left) is sworn in as the new trustee for Ward 4 by West Siloam Springs (Okla.) Mayor Rhonda Wise. Conklin is filling the unexpired term for this position and will have to run for re-election next year.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Andrew Conklin (left) is sworn in as the new trustee for Ward 4 by West Siloam Springs (Okla.) Mayor Rhonda Wise. Conklin is filling the unexpired term for this position and will have to run for re-election next year.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Andrew Conklin (left) is sworn in as the new trustee for Ward 4 by West Siloam Springs (Okla.) Mayor Rhonda Wise. Conklin is filling the unexpired term for this position and will have to run for re-election next year.

Print Headline: New trustee

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT